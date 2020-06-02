Attack On Titan Season 4 Trailer Highlights The Finale’s Big Problem

The Attack on Titan season 4 trailer is being applauded for its footage, but the footage also confirms the amount of storyline remaining to cover the final season.

Attack on TitanThe season 4 trailer seems to confirm the fear that many viewers shared regarding the upcoming final season. Based on the Hajime Isayama manga series, the Attack on Titan The anime has been a huge hit, particularly on the western shores, and that popularity has invited Marvel crossovers, live-action movies, and even an Easter egg in The Simpsons. After the runaway success of its first season, Attack on Titan Season 2 was hampered by delays and took almost 4 years to launch. Fortunately, fans only had to wait one year until season 3, and Attack on TitanThe blood and misery brand continues to produce one of the most consistently strong anime franchises in recent memory.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Following Attack on TitanThe dramatic finale to Season 3, however, it was announced that the next fourth race would be the final chapter in Isayama's story. This especially surprised readers of the manga, who knew how much material they had left to cover. the Attack on Titan The manga was already a little ahead of its TV counterpart and, although the end of the story is in sight, the series remains in publication at the time of writing. Knowing this, many were concerned that trying to squeeze the rest of the manga into one season would be as futile as leading a cavalry charge against the Beast Titan … Too soon?

Related: Attack On Titan Basement Revelation: The Origin Of The Eldians And Marley

The recent trailer for Attack on TitanThe final season is rightly being praised for its stunning imagery and fidelity to the manga, but it also confirms the great challenge season 4 faces: how can a single season do justice to Isayama's final act? The trailer introduces new characters, new titans, and new sets, as well as previous versions of the main protagonists Eren and Mikasa. Manga readers will know that there is much more to come, and according to the Attack on Titan Season 4 trailer, it seems that nothing will be skipped. For comparison, Attack on Titan Season 1 (25 episodes) covered approximately 34 manga chapters, Season 2 (12 episodes) covered approximately 15 chapters, and Season 3 (22 episodes) covered around 39 manga chapters. There are already 39 chapters ready and waiting Attack on TitanThe final season and, as mentioned above, that number continues to rise.

Attack on Titan Season 3 did well to squeeze a colossal chunk of material without feeling rushed. However, the upcoming final chapters feature vast expanses of exposure, backstory, character introductions (and farewells), and massive battles, so not only Attack on Titan Season 4 covers more chapters than ever, it must also tackle the densest and meatiest part of the whole story. Initially, it was suggested that Attack on Titan Season 4 might miss some of his Marley scenes, but the new trailer proves otherwise. This is encouraging in the sense that the anime promises a more authentic adaptation, but the question mark where it cuts will be to be done still lingers ominously on high.

There are several possible options ahead. Attack on TitanThe last season could go for a condensed ending, anime only. Other series have done this in the past, deviating from the source material for the sake of practicality, but the results are often less than impressive. Alternatively, Season 4 could boast a large number of episodes. This would be a much more preferable option, and allow Attack on Titan to unravel its conclusion in its entirety. Falling somewhere in between is the most likely route: Attack on TitanThe final season will record around 22 episodes, but will make edits to fit everything. This is a risky process, and just like taking down one of the titular Titans, cutouts will need to be done in exactly the right place.

More: Attack on Titan: Grisha Yeager's Manga Background Story Explained

The Batman: how Robert Pattinson's outfit compares to the dark knight