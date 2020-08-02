Attacks on Latinos in the United States did not stop after the mass shooting in El Paso

An SUV ran over the 14-year-old a few weeks before Christmas last year. She says she was walking the two blocks between her home in Clive, Iowa, and her high school to watch a basketball game.

"Her intention was clear … because she looks Mexican," Natalia's father, César Miranda, told CNN, referring to what the driver told police.

In the year after a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, there have been multiple attacks on Latinos and immigrants across the United States.

The El Paso shooting is considered one of the deadliest shootings in the country and the deadliest attack on Latinos in modern United States history. A gunman opened fire, killing 23 people and injuring nearly two dozen others.

Before the massacre, the alleged gunman, now charged with more than 90 federal and state charges, including hate crimes, published a racist rule against Latinos and immigrants, authorities said. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

It was a terrifying escalation of ongoing racist rhetoric and violence against Latinos in the country. About a year before the shooting, half of Latinos said they were concerned about their situation in the United States and concerned that a family member or close friend might be deported, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center. That feeling did not go away after the shooting.

The driver accused of hitting Natalia, Nicole Poole Franklin, 42, was arrested in December and continues imprisoned without bond. She faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of assault-violation of individual rights, which is a hate crime. The charges stem from three separate incidents, one involving Natalia, one involving a black teenager, and one related to alleged racial slurs to a service station employee, according to prison and court records, and police reports.

The case is still pending in the Polk County Court. CNN has reached out to the public defender representing Poole Franklin, but has received no response.

Since the incident, Natalia and her family said they have constantly struggled with the teenager's anger, fear, and mental and physical recovery.

Natalia has dreamed more than once that the same SUV returns and "runs over the upper part of her body as if she were going to finish it," said Dalila Alonso Miranda, the mother of the teenager.

While the state case is still pending, Natalia's family is calling for federal hate crime charges to be brought against Poole Franklin.

"If you don't accuse someone of a hate crime when they tell you that's why they did it, when will you do it?" Alonso Miranda said.

More reported hate crimes, fewer federal prosecutions

Hate crimes against Latinos have increased every year since 2015, according to the 2018 FBI hate crime statistics report, the latest data available.

In 2018, there were 485 incidents and 671 victims in anti-Hispanic or Latino incidents, compared to 427 incidents and 552 victims in the previous year, agency data shows. Comparing 2018 with 2015, when there were 299 incidents and 392 victims, the number of incidents increased 62%.

According to FBI data, prejudice against African-American or African-American people overwhelmingly comprises the largest category of reported hate crimes related to race.

Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernadino, says he attributes the increase to a national shift in focus from Muslims to Latinos. FBI data in 2018 shows 270 incidents were reported against Muslims and American Arabs, the fewest since 2015.

In recent months, more incidents involving Asians and blacks were reported than in the previous two years, Levin says, but that doesn't mean that anti-Latino sentiment has disappeared.

"We have time bombs across the country and we don't know exactly who they are going to attack, but we know who they hate," Levin said.

But even if hate crimes are reported, proving that a person committed a crime motivated by another person's race, national origin, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability can be very difficult, said Phyllis Gerstenfeld, professor and president. from the California State University Department of Criminal Justice, Stanislaus.

There have been few federal hate crimes prosecuted since 2012, according to an analysis by Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, an organization at Syracuse University that tracks and collects data on the federal government.

Gerstenfeld, whose main field of study is hate crime, said there could be more incidents that authorities are unaware of because victims are not comfortable reporting them.

"Hate crimes are generally not reported to the police very often, but particularly with some victim communities. Latinos, especially if they are undocumented or have bad relationships with the police, are not going to report them," said Gerstenfeld. CNN

& # 39; We are in America, we don't speak Spanish here & # 39;

A mother says she couldn't stop two white women in East Boston from assaulting her and her 15-year-old daughter in February. The women "physically attacked them because they were laughing and talking to each other in Spanish," said the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

The mother, Vásquez, said that when one of the women approached her, she asked her daughter to translate and the woman started yelling at them and assaulted them. CNN is identifying the mother by her last name for privacy and security concerns.

"She yelled, 'We're in the United States, we don't speak Spanish here, we speak English!'" Vasquez, 46, told CNN. The mother did not identify which of the two women yelled at her.

During the altercation, Vásquez said she was bitten on her right thumb and beaten multiple times, while her daughter was hit in the face multiple times and pulled by the hair.

Two women, Jenny Leigh Ennamorati, 25, and Stephanie Armstrong, 25, were charged with violating constitutional rights with bodily injury and two counts of assault and battery, the district attorney said. Both cases have probable cause hearings scheduled for September.

They told police that they heard the Vasquezes laugh and speak Spanish and believed they were making fun of them, according to a police report, which drew up the women's names, but were later released by prosecutors.

CNN has contacted a lawyer representing Ennamorati, but has received no response. William J. Barabino, a lawyer representing Armstrong, said the video recorded by a viewer and the "accuser's statement" shows that his client "never laid a hand on anyone."

"Eventually, she turned to the physical dispute and can be seen spreading both arms in an effort to get everyone to calm down. That is not a crime and we hope that a judge or jury will finally come to the same conclusion," Barabino said. . he said in a statement emailed to CNN.

The incident has haunted Vásquez since then. For weeks, he says his daughter woke up scared and crying at night and constantly asked why someone would treat them like this. They have been mainly at home since the incident due to the pandemic and her daughter has been talking to a counselor, but Vásquez is concerned about how she would interact with more people when classes resume.

Fear may have kept many other victims silent, Vásquez says, but it cannot let hatred and bigotry go unpunished. Even after the Vietnamese restaurant where he worked closed due to the pandemic and struggled to find another job for nearly four months, he has not stopped talking to others about the incident and working with his lawyers.

"There are Asians, Latinos, everything in this country and others have not yet understood that we deserve the same respect as the people who were born in the United States," said Vásquez.