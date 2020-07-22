Attacks on Liz Cheney are about the life of the Republican Party after Trump (opinion)







In short, they are quite boring.

This reality makes the meeting on Tuesday, where at least seven Republican members: the representatives Jim Jordan from Ohio, Matt Gaetz from Florida, Thomas Massie from Kentucky, Chip Roy from Texas, Andy Biggs from Arizona, Scott Perry from Pennsylvania and Ralph Norman from South Carolina: Launched a coordinated attack on Republican Conference President Liz Cheney of Wyoming over critical comments she had made about President Donald Trump, among other notable issues.

Members express individual criticism at conference meetings. Doing it in front of their colleagues, some falsely believe, makes them seem strong. But a group of seven members standing together against one member is a completely different matter.

More specifically, several Republican congressmen carrying out a surprise attack on the highest-ranking Republican woman in the House of Representatives is not a good image. What happened the same day that Republican Rep. Ted Yoho of Florida approached Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on the steps of the Capitol makes it even worse. (Although Yoho disputed the exact comments he made, he apologized Wednesday "for the abrupt form of the conversation.")

And the build-up continued, as Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, who has fought Cheney in the past, said Wednesday: "I don't think it's good for the country." That's not a slight criticism of a disagreement over a particular policy or two. That is a widespread attack. However, Tuesday's skirmish and Wednesday's follow-up are much more than the latest attacks by Republican congressmen. They are about the future of the Republican Party, and what is clear from their behavior is that the battle lines have been drawn. In recent weeks, and on various issues, Cheney has spoken of where he disagrees with the president. She disagrees with the way Trump has handled alleged Russian attacks on US troops in Afghanistan, has called Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman's administration's treatment "shameful" and has criticized the President's deepening theories of strange and fake conspiracy on Twitter. Like Trump, Cheney will go to Twitter to make his point. In May she tweeted praise from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert. Last month, in a tweet widely interpreted as a shot at the then-phobic president, Cheney posted a photo in which his father, former vice president Dick Cheney, put on a mask. The tweet read , "Dick Cheney says WEAR A MASK. #Realmenwearmasks" Despite the fact that Cheney voted against the impeachment, and despite his claim that the party is united in the fight against Joe Biden, the attack by members of the House of Representatives shows that when it comes to Trump, anything other than complete loyalty to the president and his political positions Not good enough. It also shows that as the prospect of a post-Trump Republican Party looms, the fight for the GOP leadership will not focus on politics, even the most anti-Trump Republican supports most of the domestic and foreign policies of the administration. . No, the fight for the future of the Republican Party will be a fight between the directors for the principles. If the November elections bring a blue wave, a big yes, the Republican Party, including the Republican Conference of the House of Representatives, will begin a concerted soul-searching process, in an effort to gain lost political ground. In such a political world, some will invariably want to duplicate themselves and stay the course that led the party to where it is, arguing that problems only arose when members, like Cheney, were not loyal enough to Trump, thereby dividing the party. Meanwhile, Cheney has potentially positioned himself to tell his colleagues that while he strongly supported Trump's agenda, he had to stand up as a person telling the truth for a party that he desperately needed. By doing so, it will have provided a path forward that runs counter to much of what we have seen of House Republicans over the past decade. Refusing to hold colleagues hostage on one issue after another, factions are tearing themselves apart in the name of conservatism and long-standing surrender on issues like Russia, deficit, even decency, simply because of who resides in the White House. It is an intelligent path, if you choose to follow.





