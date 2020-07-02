Attendees of the White House Independence Day party will distance themselves socially

"To ensure the health and safety of attendees, social distancing will be observed and hand covers and hand sanitizers will be provided," White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said Thursday.
Guests at Saturday's White House event will be comprised of frontline workers and their families, including law enforcement, doctors, nurses and first responders, Deere said.
A separate White House official told CNN that each attendee will be issued a package at the entrance containing a mask, wipes, and disinfectant. White House staff waiting for guests will wear multiple disposable masks and gloves, which will be constantly thrown away and reapplied throughout the duration, the official said.
The event is acting as a social precursor to the military flybys and fireworks happening on the National Mall on Saturday night as part of the festivities.
Trump's recent rally in Tulsa resulted in several campaign staff members and two agents from the US Secret Service testing positive for Covid-19. Organizers were also criticized for ordering the removal of seat decals to designate space between attendees. The number of people who attended the rally was dramatically less than the hundreds of thousands projected by staff in the Trump campaign.
Meanwhile, the number of infected people in the country has skyrocketed in several states where the reopening was perhaps premature. It comes after the president touted reviving the economy for safety precautions, such as wearing masks, and downplaying concerns about the tens of thousands of deaths and registering new cases. Republican lawmakers, in a notable twist on the President's messages, just pushed harder this week for all Americans to wear costumes in public.
The July 4 party at the White House will take place in place of the annual July 4 Picnic in Congress, which during the Trump administration featured a carousel and a Ferris wheel.
"This year's Independence Day celebration will look different than 2019, to ensure attendees' health and safety," said Deere.