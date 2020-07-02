Attendees of the White House Independence Day party will distance themselves socially

"To ensure the health and safety of attendees, social distancing will be observed and hand covers and hand sanitizers will be provided," White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said Thursday.

Guests at Saturday's White House event will be comprised of frontline workers and their families, including law enforcement, doctors, nurses and first responders, Deere said.

A separate White House official told CNN that each attendee will be issued a package at the entrance containing a mask, wipes, and disinfectant. White House staff waiting for guests will wear multiple disposable masks and gloves, which will be constantly thrown away and reapplied throughout the duration, the official said.

The event is acting as a social precursor to the military flybys and fireworks happening on the National Mall on Saturday night as part of the festivities.