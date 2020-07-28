Attorney General Barr testifies before the House panel in the long-awaited confrontation with Democrats

The start of the hearing was delayed Tuesday morning after Speaker of the House Judiciary Jerry Nadler was involved in a car accident that did not involve another vehicle on his way to Washington, a spokesman said. Nadler, who was not driving, was not injured, the spokesman said, but the start of the hearing was delayed until 10:45 a.m. ET as a result.

Tuesday's appearance on Capitol Hill will be Barr's first before the House Judiciary Committee, where panel Democrats accused Barr of a litany of crimes and raised the specter of indictment. Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have long been seeking to have Barr appear before them after an absence last year and earlier this year was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. And its appearance comes as controversial episodes accumulate at the Justice Department, including Barr's personal intrusion into the prosecution of two allies of President Donald Trump, and his decision last month to oust a prominent and powerful American lawyer. .

They have a long list of complaints that they plan to pressure Barr beyond that, from his initial characterization of former Special Adviser Robert Mueller's report to the use of force by the Justice Department against protesters over Barr's threats to state and local officials for their handling of Covid. 19] A lawyer for the Democratic committee told reporters on Monday that Democratic lawmakers will seek to paint Barr as the career staff he repeatedly nullifies to serve the president's interests first.

Barr is preparing to fire on Democrats, in what could become a combative audience. In his prepared opening remarks provided to CNN, Barr accuses Democrats of trying to discredit him due to his investigation into the origins of the FBI investigation in Russia. Barr said in his opening statement that Trump "has not attempted to interfere" in the criminal decisions he has made.

"Since I made it clear that I was going to do everything possible to get to the bottom of the serious abuses involved in the false 'Russiagate' scandal, many of the Democrats on this Committee have tried to discredit me by conjuring a narrative that I am simply the fact that the president eliminates criminal cases according to his instructions. Judging from the letter inviting me to this hearing, that seems to be his agenda today, "Barr says in his written comments.

Nadler, a New York Democrat, is investigating several of Barr's actions and had threatened to subpoena the attorney general before they agreed to appear Tuesday. Last month, after Trump had Barr fire the American lawyer in Manhattan who had been overseeing an investigation into President Rudy Giuliani's personal lawyer, Nadler suggested that his committee could try to remove Barr, though he also called it "loss of weather". and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has stifled talks on impeachment.

"Barr's priorities are clear: Trump first, the United States second," Nadler said earlier this month. "There is a rule for the President and a rule for the rest of us. Barr is corrupting the Justice Department at all costs to protect the President and subvert the elections."

Pelosi said in an MSNBC interview Monday that Barr was "there to protect Donald Trump. He is not there as the attorney general of the people of the United States."

Republican lawmakers have a completely different set of issues that they are eager to discuss with Barr related to the FBI's actions in the Russia investigation, which Barr has turned to federal prosecutor John Durham to investigate. Republicans are likely to ask Barr for an update on the Durham investigation and the recent set of documents he declassified related to the origins of the FBI investigation in Russia, while rejecting the Democrats' charges of corruption and misconduct.

"What scares them about Bill Barr is this investigation that he has commissioned John Durham to complete … They fear what that may show," Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the committee's top Republican, told Fox News. interview earlier this month. "Now they have the audacity to criticize Bill Barr, who is trying to clean up all this and get to the bottom of this, it is completely ridiculous."

Barr has never appeared before the House Judiciary Committee, either while he was attorney general at George H.W. Bush Administration or since his Senate confirmation of February 2019. He last appeared on Capitol Hill before the Senate Judiciary Committee in May 2019, when he defended his decision-making in the unfolding of the special counsel's report, which the Democrats accuse of distorting Mueller's findings. More than a year later, the Mueller saga will be just a topic for Tuesday's hearing, as Democrats move to investigate a series of new scandals in the attorney general's orbit.

In February, Barr rejected a sentencing recommendation that career prosecutors in Washington, DC, had requested for Roger Stone, Trump's old friend convicted by a jury of charges including lying to Congress and witness tampering, arguing it was too much. rigid. In May, the Justice Department said it would drop the charges against Michael Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser whose guilty plea had been secured by Mueller's team, after an internal review initiated by Barr revealed evidence that the attorney general said investigators had constructed an improper case.

More recently, Barr's hand in the administration's crackdown on protests across the country that followed the murder of George Floyd in May has sparked outrage from Democrats. Barr played a central role in the decision to forcibly disperse a peaceful demonstration in Lafayette Square in June before a Trump-organized walk through the park. And the Justice Department has also dispatched some federal officials to Portland, Oregon, where protesters have clashed with authorities every night in front of a federal building complex.

Barr said in his opening statement that "what takes place around the courthouse every night cannot reasonably be called a protest; it is, by any objective measure, an assault on the United States government."

Barr calls Floyd's murder "horrible" and says it "understandably rocked the entire country and forced us to reflect on longstanding issues in our nation." However, he continues to relate the ways in which the police in the United States have changed since "the Civil Rights movement finally succeeded in bringing down the Jim Crow building."

He acknowledges that the black community feels that the police are treating them unfairly and dismisses the concern as "legitimate", but rejects the idea of ​​"deep-seated racism" within police departments.

Several other issues could also arise, such as the Justice Department's involvement in handling Ukraine's whistleblower complaint from last year, the surge in federal law enforcement officers in cities like Chicago experiencing a surge in crime. violent, Barr's comments on the vote by mail and voting. Rights and its April statement that the Justice Department could take action against states or cities that issue "authoritarian" orders to respond to the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Nadler held hearings on the politicization of the Justice Department and brought in high-profile witnesses.

In private testimony earlier this month, Geoffrey Berman, the former Manhattan federal prosecutor fired last month after the confrontation with Barr, told lawmakers how Barr had initially made an "unprecedented, unnecessary and inexplicable" proposal to remove him of his office. And in June, two current Justice Department prosecutors whom Nadler had branded as "whistleblowers" testified about Barr's pressure on sensitive issues at the agency, including Stone's prosecution and antitrust investigations in the cannabis industry.

The committee has also lined up a witness who filed a whistleblower complaint with the Justice Department inspector general to testify about the Justice Department's handling of the Walmart investigation, CNN reported.

This story has been updated with additional developments on Tuesday.