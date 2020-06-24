Attorney General Barr will testify before Congress next month

"The Attorney General accepted an invitation to appear before the House Judiciary Committee for a general oversight hearing on July 28," Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec tweeted on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after a victory for the Justice Department in court on Wednesday over the dismissal of the case of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and as a House court hearing begins where Justice Department employees will testify against Barr, calling his political decision-making and accuser. him to bow too much to the president's wishes.

House Speaker of the House Judiciary Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, had threatened Barr with a subpoena and is investigating Barr as calls to impeach him grew.

