Attorney General calls for a shake-up from New York police in the wake of police protest response

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a preliminary report on her office's ongoing investigation into the New York police response to last month's protests, highlighting the disparities between her treatment of white people and communities of color, and calling for a change in the department's command structure, more diversity between leadership and the "redesign" of the role of the police in society.

James published his office's "Preliminary Report on the Ongoing Investigation into the New York Police Response to Recent Protests" in a tweet Wednesday afternoon, writing: "It is impossible to deny that many New Yorkers have lost their faith in law enforcement. "

The report indicates that the office's investigation is still ongoing, but "it is clear that many New Yorkers no longer trust the police to do their jobs effectively and fairly."

In the 57-page document, the office calls for the creation of an "entirely new accountability structure" guided in part by a commission of elected and public officials, including the mayor, City Council members, and the city controller.

The report also urges the city to legalize or decriminalize more "quality of life" misdemeanors, and says many "no longer apply heavily in predominantly white neighborhoods."

Doing so, according to the report, would decrease "unnecessary contact with the police and the criminal justice system."

"In particular, laws with a history of allegedly disparate and discriminatory discriminatory measures, such as the operation of bicycles on the sidewalk, & # 39; jaywalking & # 39 ;, loitering and tax evasion, should be repealed or removed from police enforcement" , indicates the report. "Other crimes representing a disproportionate number of New York's total criminal citation must also be examined, including possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, alcohol use, and trespassing."

The report also urges people to stop depending on the police in certain cases, such as traffic law enforcement, school safety, outreach to homeless people and crisis intervention, and states that "everything it should be on the table. "

"Research shows that police use of force rates resulting from traffic stops are highest against black and Latino men. White and Latino women report experiencing police use of force at approximately the same rate, but the rate of force experienced by black women during traffic stops is much higher, about the same as white men. "The report notes." Armed police officers are not necessary for traffic enforcement, particularly when the underlying conduct in question is not criminal, such as a broken tail light, speeding up, or not wearing a seat belt. "

New York Police Department Deputy Commissioner for Public Information Richard Esposito responded to the report in a statement emailed to FOX Business, writing: "This is, of course, a political document and not an investigative one."

"Instead of repeating the rhetoric, we should unite – the state and local law enforcement and the elected – and face and resolve the crisis in question," Esposito said. "In the meantime, in New York Police we will continue to protect and serve the public as we have for 175 years."

James, a Democrat, is investigating allegations that officers used excessive force to quell the unrest and enforce the curfew across the city. Multiple clashes captured on video showed police vehicles ramming into a crowd, an officer removing a man's mask and pepper spraying his face, officers beat protesters with batons, and an officer violently shoved a woman, causing her to be beaten. the back of the head the pavement.

Protests erupted in hundreds of cities across the country in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed after Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck during almost nine minutes, even though Floyd said 17 times he couldn't breathe

Racial tensions escalated long before Floyd's death, after two white men were arrested in May in the shooting death of black runner Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, and after Louisville, Kentucky, police shot Breonna Taylor, a black emergency medical technician, in death. March after executing a search warrant without a coup.

Although most of the protests were peaceful, in some areas there was violence. Public officials and elected officials have in some cases said that there were organized riots and that opportunists used diverted police attention as an opportunity to commit crimes, such as looting stores.

The Attorney General's Office report highlights disparities between whites and communities of color during, and as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic, to serve as a "backdrop" against which the protests occurred.

"These protests occurred when the country was dealing with the dangerous threat posed by the COVID-19 virus and its devastating and disproportionate impact on communities of color," reports say. "They were caused not only by the deaths of Floyd, Taylor and many others before them, but by the damage that communities of color continue to face as a result of systemic and institutionalized racism."

Between May 28 and June 7, New York police made 2,087 arrests across the city, according to the report. Of the individuals arrested, 927 were white, 808 were black, 272 were Latino, 59 were Asian, and 21 belonged to the "other" category.

The office also called for greater transparency, accountability and oversight and the creation of a codified standard for "use of force with real legal consequences."

Associated Press contributed to this report.