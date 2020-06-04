Attorney General Defends Tactics Used To Roll Back Protesters Near White House

The General Robert E. Lee memorial in Richmond, Virginia. Andrew Barfield / Shutterstock

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said he is directing the Department of General Services to remove the controversial Robert E. Lee Monument "as soon as possible."

"That statue has been there for a long time. It was wrong then, and it is wrong now. So we are taking it apart," said the Democratic governor during a press conference in Richmond.

The announcement comes like thousands have been protesting in the United States to denounce the death of George Floyd, police brutality and racism.

The governor said the Lee statue will be kept as they work "with the community to determine its future."

"Make no mistake, removing a symbol is important, but it is only one step. It does not mean that the problems are solved. There are still monuments of inequalities that exist in our community and in this country," said the governor, calling for changes and healing.

Northam explained that he and the General Assembly were able to repeal laws prohibiting the removal of Confederate monuments by passing new legislation.

“This year I proposed legislation to allow cities and counties to decide what to do with monuments in their communities. Shoot them down, move them somewhere else, or add additional context. That law takes effect in four weeks, "Northam said.

That legislation doesn't apply to the Lee statue because it's state-owned, Northam said.

“It sits on a 100 foot circle of land, a state island surrounded by the city of Richmond. The whole thing is six stories high. It towers over homes, businesses, and everyone in Virginia, from the elegant Monument Avenue to the Gilpin Court public housing neighborhood, ”Northam said.

The statue weighs 12 tons and sits on a pedestal.

"… [C] when it is most important, it sends a clear message:" This is what we value most. "But that is no longer true," Northam said.

Some context: Statues commemorating Confederate generals and soldiers have been at the center of intense national debate in recent years, with opponents who say they mistakenly honor longtime deceased supporters of slavery.

Those who advocate preserving statues, including many historians, argue that they should not be destroyed because they can teach important lessons about the ugliness of the past.