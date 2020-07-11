Audubon Zoo: a gorilla is about to become a mom, and she is using a doll to practice

One of the critically endangered western lowland gorillas at the Audubon Zoo, Tumani, 13, is expecting a baby, a zoo spokesperson said.
It will be the first gorilla to be born in the zoo in 24 years.
That means a lot of preparation, not only for Tumani and the zoo staff, but also for the rest of the gorilla troop, who are not used to having a baby around.
"The animal care team is working with Tumani to give you extra tools in your tool belt to help you after birth if you have difficulties with breastfeeding, baby position etc. "Zoo curator Liz Wilson told CNN.
"Your relationship with the animal care team is crucial to success," said Wilson. "We work diligently to make the environment welcoming and comfortable. We are essentially the nursing and training team that we experience as new parents."
Training for Tumani includes making sure she feels comfortable taking the baby to the animal care team and allowing staff members to help place the bottle close to her. This means teaching Tumani not to play with the bottle and making sure he is always holding the baby.
To teach him these essential skills, the team has given Tumani a gorilla doll that he picks up and places like his own baby. The doll, made of canvas tubes, has similar proportions and the weight of a newborn gorilla: about 4 pounds.
Alafia, another western lowland gorilla at the zoo, receives daily training to prepare her in case she needs it. to help Tumani care for the baby or act as an adoptive mother.
Along with Tumani and Alafia, the troop includes Okpara, a 26-year-old silverback gorilla, the father of the expected gorilla baby, and Praline, the last gorilla baby born at the Audubon Zoo, in 1996. Okpara is also undergoing training similar in case the baby chooses it as a substitute.
The birth of a baby also symbolizes a sign of hope for the future of western lowland gorillas, which have been assessed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as critically endangered, Wilson said.
"Western lowland gorillas have a population decline of more than 80%, mainly due to illegal hunting, disease, loss of habitat, such as commercial logging. There are approximately 340,000 western lowland gorillas left," he said. Wilson.
Along with maternal training, Tumani is receiving ultrasounds and daily monitoring of the fetal heartbeat. The baby is expected to be born between July 15 and August 20.