Audubon Zoo: a gorilla is about to become a mom, and she is using a doll to practice





One of the critically endangered western lowland gorillas at the Audubon Zoo, Tumani, 13, is expecting a baby, a zoo spokesperson said.

It will be the first gorilla to be born in the zoo in 24 years.

That means a lot of preparation, not only for Tumani and the zoo staff, but also for the rest of the gorilla troop, who are not used to having a baby around.

"The animal care team is working with Tumani to give you extra tools in your tool belt to help you after birth if you have difficulties with breastfeeding, baby position etc. "Zoo curator Liz Wilson told CNN.