August Alsina releases new song & # 39; Entanglements & # 39; after a confirmed relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith

"The definition of tangle is when you get tangled up in the sheets," Alsina sings in the new song, called "Tangles" with rapper Rick Ross.

The song alludes to the term that Jada Pinkett Smith used to describe her relationship with Alsina.

"I got entangled with August," Pinkett Smith told her husband, Will Smith, when the couple met for a special edition of their "Red Table Talk" program on Facebook on July 10 to share their side of the controversy surrounding their relation. with the singer

The couple was "going through a very difficult time," according to Pinkett Smith, and had separated when Pinkett Smith began a romantic relationship with the 27-year-old singer.