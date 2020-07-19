August Alsina releases new song & # 39; Entanglements & # 39; after a confirmed relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith

"The definition of tangle is when you get tangled up in the sheets," Alsina sings in the new song, called "Tangles" with rapper Rick Ross.

The song alludes to the term that Jada Pinkett Smith used to describe her relationship with Alsina.

"I got entangled with August," Pinkett Smith told her husband, Will Smith, when the couple met for a special edition of their "Red Table Talk" program on Facebook on July 10 to share their side of the controversy surrounding their relation. with the singer

The couple was "going through a very difficult time," according to Pinkett Smith, and had separated when Pinkett Smith began a romantic relationship with the 27-year-old singer.

In a recent interview with radio presenter Angela Yee, Alsina said that she had been involved in a romantic relationship with Pinkett Smith, who has been married to Smith since 1997.

"In fact, I sat down with Will and had a conversation," Alsina said during the interview. "Because of the transformation of your marriage into (a) a life partnership that you have talked about several times, and that does not involve romanticism, you gave me your blessing."

Alsina also recently released an album called "The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy".

CNN's Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.

