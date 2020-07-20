August Alsina Releases Song "Entanglements" About Jada Pinkett Smith

August Alsina is capitalizing on everyone's interest in her "mess" with Jada Pinkett Smith with a new song called, you guessed it, "Entanglements."

The singer released the song late Saturday night, after which it became trending on Twitter on Sunday morning. The song, which features rapper Rick Ross, winks at her relationship with Pinkett Smith, 48, and references her husband Will Smith, 51.

"The definition of tangles / It's when you're tangled in the sheets / Girl, I know we don't call it a relationship / But you're still in love with me," sings Alsina, 27, in the chorus. .

The word "tangle" got a huge boost on social media after Pinkett Smith used it to describe his relationship with Alsina during an explosive episode of "Red Table Talk." Before the Smiths cleared the air on the Facebook Watch show, Alsina claimed that Smith gave him her blessing to start a relationship with his wife. However, both Smiths denied that was true.

"What August was really trying to communicate, because he could really see how he would perceive it as a permit because we were amicably separated, I think he also wanted to make it clear that he is not a house destroyer, which is not the case," Pinkett Smith said. . in "Red Table Talk".

However, Alsina refers to an unnamed man who appears to be Smith in "Tangles".

"I'm on the way, yes / I stop when he submerges / He always thinks that you and I f-en & # 39; / If he sees me, he goes on a trip," he sings.

The emotional episode of "Red Table Talk" received over 15 million views in 24 hours on Facebook Watch when it premiered on July 10.