Aunt Jemima is leaving. Are these pets next?

Many of these companies have resisted calls to change their questionable brand for decades, but Allen Adamson, co-founder of New York-based brand consulting firm Metaforce, says the changing culture of the consumer and the power of networks Social issues have made it impossible for companies. not evolve

"When PepsiCo made the move with Aunt Jemima based on increased awareness and the Black Lives Matter movement, it became unsustainable for the other big companies to say that we are not going to do the same," said Adamson.

The breakfast food aisle isn't the only section of the grocery store with troublesome images. Here is a short list of other brands that have been criticized for their logos.

Colgate-Palmolive ( CL ) On Thursday, she announced that her Darlie Asian toothpaste and oral care line will soon be joining Aunt Jemima and other brands for a makeover.

Darlie was founded in 1933, according to the Hong Kong Free Press, which first reported the news of the rebranding. The brand is marketed in Chinese as "Black Person Toothpaste". Darlie's original name was "Darkie", a racial epithet. The company logo was a black-faced troubadour show artist.

After Colgate-Palmolive bought the company in the 1980s, it changed the brand. He named Darlie and altered the black and white image on his packaging. But critics have been crying badly for Darlie for decades.

"For more than 35 years, we have been working together to evolve the brand, including substantial name, logo and packaging changes," Colgate-Palmolive told CNN Business in a written statement. "We are currently working with our partner to further review and evolve all aspects of the brand, including the brand name."

The Washington Redskins

The NFL franchise based in the US capital. USA With a notoriously racist name, he did not respond to requests for comment on whether he plans to change his name now that others like him have.

It's been a while since Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder publicly commented on his team's mascot, but over the years he has strongly defended it against criticism from Native American organizations.

The Redskins' federal brand was revoked in 2014 after a judge ruled that the term "red skin" is a racial slur. The Cleveland Indians and the Atlanta Braves have modified or removed their pets and Native American images.

Young lady

The United Fruit Company, now known as Chiquita Brands International, first introduced its pet, Miss Chiquita, to the world in 1944, according to the company's website.

The so-called "first lady of fruit" was originally a cartoon banana that appeared in ads and on company labels. He wore a fruit hat, ruffled clothing, sang popular jingles, and looked a lot like Brazilian Hollywood icon Carmen Miranda, who reached the peak of her own fame almost the same time Miss Chiquita was born.

In 1987, Pink Panther creator Oscar Grillo drew Miss Chiquita as a real woman, an image that is currently used in the company's brand.

"The change reflected the public's image of Miss Chiquita as a real person," the company says on its website.

Miss Chiquita has been criticized for perpetuating stereotypes of Latin Americans as primitive women and Latinas as hypersexual.

The Food Empowerment Project, a sustainability nonprofit, described Ms. Chiquita as "another way that non-white bodies have been targeted and exploited."

"Chiquita Banana embodies a colonialist idea of ​​the tropics as a place of simplicity and abundance, and its characterization as fun and carefree is particularly insulting considering the realities of banana production, which are anything but," says the organization.

The most notorious example was the 1940's "Chiquita Banana and the Cannibals" commercial. The animated ad shows a dark-skinned man cooking a white man in a cauldron before Miss Chiquita comes to the rescue. With the movement of a magic wand, she turns the cauldron into an oven and offers the cannibal a "refined and civilized" food option.

Chiquita's brands have not responded to requests for comment on whether it plans to change its logo.