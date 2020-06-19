Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben and the & # 39; meat & # 39; color crayon (Opinion)

Earlier this week, Quaker Oats, the 131-year-old Aunt Jemima brand owner, called it a "racist stereotype" and announced that he would drop the name entirely and update its packaging. Uncle Ben and Mrs. Butterworth, two other beloved brands, announced that they, too, could follow soon.

In the midst of a national debate on life and death issues around racism and public safety, discussions about the logo on instant rice may seem trivial. It is not. The images our society chooses to raise reflect who we are and, most importantly, whose voices, and yes, even lives, are important.

A quick personal story. Although I didn't realize it, I started thinking about this when I was 5 or 6 years old, the first time I came across a light colored "colored" Crayola crayon when coloring an image of mine. I put it back in the trash, took out "burnt sienna" or "raw umber" and continued whatever self-portrait (probably "Star Wars") I was working on.

I still have no idea what burnt sienna or raw number are, but I know that I, like so many other black children across the country, spent my childhood using them to get closer to our skin tone. By implying that the only color called "flesh" looked like white skin, Crayola decided who was "normal." Everyone else had to work on it.

I say this so as not to fall for Crayola, a company that has given my children and me infinite joy for decades and has tried to keep up with the times. They first removed "meat" crayons in 1962, replacing them with "peach", and went even further this year by introducing a set of "Colors of the World" crayons that reflect about 40 skin tones.

But one of two things probably happened in 1949, when the company originally named the color. Or there were no black people in the room (likely, given the time); or worse, there was, but no one bothered to consider its existence. Simply put, Crayola made the decision to make a product available for decades that enforced the notion, albeit harmless, that blacks are invisible.

Which brings us back to our favorite aunt and uncle, Jemima and Ben. Any suggestion that the two of them are simply attractive old black people and that we should get over it misses the point. The very fact that these characters are even part of the American consciousness in the first place is an issue.

It should tell us something about our values ​​that Aunt Jemima, one of the oldest trademarks in advertising history, flows in part from a minstrel song, a genre that whites used for generations to make blacks look silly. and lazy. or happy-go-lucky.

The Aunt Jemima I grew up watching – overweight, smiling, wearing a headscarf – was first encouraged by Nancy Green, whom Aunt Jemima's website describes as a "storyteller, cook, and missionary worker," conveniently leaving the fact aside. that she was born into slavery and that the character is a "mommy" stereotype of black slaves.

Some commentators have they twisted into knots Trying to suggest that Ms. Green's role as one of the first African-American models hired to promote a major brand suggests that the story is somewhat nuanced. It is not.

The fact that Ms Green could ultimately support herself by playing with a white fantasy about how black women should look, sound, and behave is less a testament to her own rise as an entrepreneur than to the few options for success that They had. available to blacks for most of the history of this country. Of course, we must honor their success. But Rosa Parks is not.

Uncle Ben is not much better for a great reason: he is called "uncle" because black men are commonly known as "boy" or "uncle" to avoid giving them the dignity of being referred to as "sir."

The tragedy surrounding these products is that executives have known for years that images are problematic. Scott Buckley, who worked in advertising projects for Quaker Oats, was reportedly reluctant to sell Quaker Oats over the years.

The most obvious sign that they had eggs – er, syrup – on their faces is the fact that the characters have been transformed over the years, with Aunt Jemima emancipated from her kerchief and Uncle Ben's stylistic evolution of " house black. " to "buppie".

Still, while the companies continued to be successful, and no annoying activist made such a fuss, they seemed willing to stick with the logo. If hitting pearl earrings and a Clair Huxtable pop on a dehumanizing slave image prevented stock prices from collapsing, then so be it.

The conservative news site The Blaze referred to the updates as a "social justice makeover," suggesting that the decision to update the brands reflects a cave to social pressure. I would say it is not a cave, and actually a reestablishment of the way things should have been all along. There are probably many people for whom one of the only regular images of a black person they saw growing up was of the slave in his pancake syrup. Ask yourself, for any child, black or white, was it a good thing? How we see people affects, well, how we see people.

In other words, if you are a manufacturer and there are full exhibits at the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia dedicated to the kind of images you have used in your products for generations, it may be time to rethink your approach. And listen to the blacks in the room. Or, for starters, hire one.

To be clear, the removed images are not as offensive to his face and I, like many other black people, do not go to bed at night distressed by the unworthiness of the pancake syrup. Many of us tend to focus more on, say, not being shot by the police. But that is not the point.

However, a slave with syrup here, colored pencils that erase the existence of most people on the planet there, and after a few decades, he begins to suspect that his humanity only matters a little less to white people.

So goodbye, Aunt Jemima. You and America had a good streak. Also, I always preferred real maple syrup, anyway.

We have work to do. Meanwhile, about the Washington Redskins …