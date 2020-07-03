Aurora Police: Officer photographed at Elijah McClain's arrest site has resigned

An Aurora police officer has resigned after participating in a photograph taken at the site where Elijah McClain, 23, was arrested by police, according to a department announcement Thursday.

"Jaron Jones, hired on October 31, 2016, submitted his resignation," the department tweeted. "Jones was one of the employees involved and represented in the #ElijahMcClain-related photography research. We will continue to update with developments as we go."

According to an ABC 7 Denver report, Jones submitted his resignation Tuesday before the boss gave him his discipline.

McClain was detained by three white police officers on August 24, 2019, after reports of a suspicious person walking down a street wearing a ski mask.

Body camera images show an officer getting out of his car, approaching McClain and saying, “Stop there. Stop. Stop. … I have the right to stop you because you suspect. "

Police say McClain refused to stop walking and defended himself when officers confronted him and tried to stop him.

In the video, the officer turns McClain over and repeats, "Stop tensing." As McClain tries to escape the officer's control, the officer says, "Relax, or I will have to change this situation."

When other officers unite to restrain McClain, he begs them to let them go and says, "You guys started arresting me and I was stopping my music to listen."

One of the officers put McClain into a choke, cutting off the flow of blood to his brain.

Paramedics gave him 500 milligrams of the sedative ketamine to calm him, and he suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital. McClain was declared brain dead on August 27 and was removed from life support three days later.

According to reports, the photo that appears shows three officers mimicking the stranglehold McClain was put on before he died. Sources told ABC 7 Denver that the photograph was sent in a group text among officers in 2019.

After the photo was reported to the Aurora Police Department, three officers, including Jones, were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Aurora police told ABC 7 Denver that the city requires that details or documents related to the investigation not be released until the end of a 72-hour window that will end Friday afternoon.

The sources told the outlet that the city is expected to announce details of the investigation and the punishments on Friday.

The Aurora Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Associated Press contributed to this report.