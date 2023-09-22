Austin Butler, the American actor known for his roles in “The Carrie Diaries” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” has been a subject of interest for many fans who are curious about his relationship status. Over the past few years, the actor has been linked to several women, leaving fans wondering who he is dating.

Austin Butler’s Girlfriend

As of September 2023, Austin Butler is reportedly dating Kaia Gerber, the American model and daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford. The couple first sparked dating rumors in December 2021 after they were spotted attending a yoga class together in Los Angeles. Since then, they have been spotted together on multiple occasions, including a romantic walk in early 2022.

However, rumors about Austin Butler’s relationship status have been circulating for years. Prior to dating Kaia Gerber, he was in a long-term relationship with actress Vanessa Hudgens, whom he dated for almost nine years before they split in 2020. The couple met on the set of “High School Musical” in 2005 and began dating shortly after.

Despite the rumors, Austin Butler has managed to keep his personal life private, rarely commenting on his relationships in public. In May 2023, rumors surfaced that the actor had proposed to Kaia Gerber, but the reports were never confirmed.

In conclusion, as of September 2023, Austin Butler is reportedly dating Kaia Gerber, but the couple has not made any official statement about their relationship. The actor has been linked to several women in the past, including Vanessa Hudgens, but he has managed to keep his personal life private. Fans will have to wait and see if Austin Butler confirms his relationship status in the future.

