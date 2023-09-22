American actor Austin Butler, who rose to fame with his roles in “The Carrie Diaries” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” was in a long-term relationship with actress Vanessa Hudgens. The couple began dating in 2011 and were together for almost nine years before they split in 2020.

The couple met on the set of “High School Musical” in 2005, where they played the roles of Gabriella Montez and Troy Bolton. However, they did not start dating until six years later, after Vanessa Hudgens ended her relationship with her co-star, Zac Efron.

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens were known for keeping their relationship private, rarely commenting publicly on their personal lives. However, they did occasionally share photos of each other on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship.

Despite their efforts to keep their relationship private, rumors about their split began to surface in late 2019. In January 2020, Vanessa Hudgens confirmed the breakup during an interview with Women’s Health, saying that she was “single and happy.”

Austin Butler’s Dating History

Since his breakup with Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler has been linked to several women. In December 2021, he was spotted attending a yoga class with American model Kaia Gerber, sparking dating rumors. The couple has since been spotted together on multiple occasions, including a romantic walk in early 2022.

Prior to dating Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler was linked to actress AnnaSophia Robb, whom he dated briefly in 2019. The couple was spotted together at several events, including the premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

In conclusion, Austin Butler’s most long-running relationship was with actress Vanessa Hudgens, whom he dated for almost nine years. Since their split, he has been linked to several women, including Kaia Gerber and AnnaSophia Robb. Despite his high-profile relationships, the actor has managed to keep his personal life private, rarely commenting on his relationships in public.

ADVERTISEMENT