Austin protests: one dead and one suspect in custody after shooting

Officers were on site monitoring protesters gathered in downtown Austin in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement when gunshots were heard Saturday night, said Katrina Ratcliff, Austin police officer.

They found a man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, Ratcliff said. No one else was injured.

Initial reports indicated that the victim may have carried a rifle and approached the suspect's vehicle. The suspect was in the vehicle and shot the victim, Ratcliff said.

The suspect was detained and is cooperating and there is no longer a threat to the public.