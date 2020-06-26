Austin Wells is in the fold: "Officially a Yankee!"

First-round pick Austin Wells signed on the dotted line.

"Officially a Yankee!" Wells, the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft, posted on his Twitter account with a photo of him wearing a Yankees cap and a striped sweater.

The 20-year-old receiver, who was originally drafted by the Yankees in the 35th round in 2018 before deciding to play in Arizona, accepted a $ 2.5 million bonus, according to the YES network. That almost matches the recommended slot value of $ 2,493,900 from your selection.

After the draft, Wells said, the possible negative impact the coronavirus would have on the minor league season this season was not a factor in his decision to turn pro and give up a third year with Arizona.

"Honestly, the decision depended on where I was drafted and what the show was," said Wells, a left-handed hitter. "I don't think there were any minor league games or not it was the decision of whether I was going to go back to college or not."

"I think it was the best thing for me to keep going, keep going and be a Yankee."

Wells had an impressive career in Arizona. He had a dominant first season with the Wildcats, slashing .353 / .462 / .552, becoming the first Arizona player to be named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.

Before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted his sophomore campaign, Wells was hitting .375 with a .527 base percentage. He finished his 1½-season college career with 99 hits, seven home runs and 74 RBIs.