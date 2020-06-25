Australia and New Zealand to host Women's World Cup in 2023





FIFA announced its decision after a virtual executive council meeting on Thursday, and the successful offer received 22 of the 35 valid votes cast in the first vote.

The joint bid was the favorite to win after Japan withdrew from the process earlier this month, leaving Colombia as the only competition.

FIFA's technical assessment of the three hosts had put the Trans-Tasman offer ahead of its rival, giving it a score of 4.1 out of five.

Japan received 3.9, which caused its withdrawal, while Colombia obtained only 2.8.