Australia ends Hong Kong extradition treaty, extends visas

Australia's prime minister says his country has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and extended visas for Hong Kong residents in response to China's imposition of a strict national security law on semi-autonomous territory.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Thursday a series of visas that will span two to five years and offer avenues for permanent residence visas. It is unclear how many residents expect to get the extensions.

HONG KONG NATIONAL SECURITY LAW PUTS TAIWAN ON BOARD

The move comes after China skipped the Hong Kong Legislative Council to impose security legislation without public consultation.

Britain is also extending the residence rights of up to 3 million Hong Kong citizens eligible for British overseas passports, allowing them to live and work in the UK for five years.

Canada has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and is looking at other options, including migration.