Australia names new species after Deadpool, Thor and other Marvel favorites





Scientists at federal government agency CSIRO gave scientific names to 165 new species this year, and they chose five flies to name the world's favorite superheroes and villains within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There's the Thor fly in homage to the God of Thunder, portrayed in Marvel by Chris Hemsworth. Its scientific name is "Daptolestes bronteflavus", which is derived from Latin like most scientific names, and is translated as "blond thunder".

The Thor fly has gold and light brown spots on its body, antennae, and face, reminiscent of Thor's blonde hair and golden features on his outfits.

There is the Loki fly, in honor of the tortured God of mischief, whose scientific name is "Daptolestes illusiolautus", which means elegant deception. Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, fakes his own death in a moment, betrays other characters, and uses visual illusions.