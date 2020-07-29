Australia names new species after Deadpool, Thor and other Marvel favorites

Scientists at federal government agency CSIRO gave scientific names to 165 new species this year, and they chose five flies to name the world's favorite superheroes and villains within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
There's the Thor fly in homage to the God of Thunder, portrayed in Marvel by Chris Hemsworth. Its scientific name is "Daptolestes bronteflavus", which is derived from Latin like most scientific names, and is translated as "blond thunder".
The Thor fly has gold and light brown spots on its body, antennae, and face, reminiscent of Thor's blonde hair and golden features on his outfits.
There is the Loki fly, in honor of the tortured God of mischief, whose scientific name is "Daptolestes illusiolautus", which means elegant deception. Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, fakes his own death in a moment, betrays other characters, and uses visual illusions.
Black Widow, also known as Natasha Romanoff, also has her own fly: "Daptolestes feminategus," meaning woman in leather, referring to Scarlett Johansson's iconic leather outfit worn in the movies.
Deadpool also has his own fly, orange-red and black, just like the Deadpool costume, and shares similar markings to the Deadpool mask.
The Deadpool fly is a kind of thief fly, they are "killers of the insect world", which is appropriate for the mercenary antihero.
Finally, there is a Stan Lee fly, in honor of the Marvel Comics visionary. Lee is known as the founding force behind the modern Marvel giant, and he co-created Spider-Man and many other popular characters. The fly, called "Daptolestes leei", has markings on its face that are reminiscent of Lee's characteristic sunglasses and white mustache.
Naming newly discovered species is an "important superpower to solve many of the world's challenges," said the CSIRO statement.
Scientists also named 151 new insects, eight new plants, two new fish, a new mite, three new bird subspecies, and 25 marine invertebrates, some of which were discovered decades ago and were left unnamed, while others were a find. more recent. .
The names of these are not so whimsical, but some pay tribute to other things, for example, they named two species after "Investigator", the research ship that discovered them.
Naming species allows scientists to have a little fun, but the meticulous process is also vital for researchers, conservationists, and other types of experts. Being able to identify and differentiate between species allows experts to learn more about them and "help save their lives and ours," the statement said.
Only about a quarter of Australian insects are known to science, Lessard said in the study. The statement added, "The more species that are named, the better we can understand their superpowers."