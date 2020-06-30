Australia sees the largest number of new cases of coronavirus since mid-April, a successful fight against the virus overall

Australia saw its highest number of new coronavirus cases on Monday since mid-April, with 85 cases, officials recently announced.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Australia has been much lower than in the most affected countries, such as the United States (almost 2.7 million cases), Brazil (more than 1.3 million cases) and Russia (more than 646,900 cases). ), according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

In the latest update from the Australian Government Department of Health, there were 7,824 cases and 104 deaths.

However, the recent jump in cases comes largely from the Australian state of Victoria, which reported 75 of 85 new cases on Monday, with another 64 cases reported on Tuesday.

"As expected, since we have no immunity to this virus, we are seeing an increase in cases in Australia," said Dr. Nick Coatsworth, deputy chief medical officer, in a video posted on Facebook. "This is part of living with the virus and it will be part of our lives until an effective vaccine or treatment is found."

Coatsworth added that the increase in locally acquired cases in Victoria is being fueled by multiple linked outbreaks in a variety of settings, including family homes, quarantine hotels, retail businesses, schools, child care centers and health centers, among others.

The deputy medical director explained that 15 patients are currently hospitalized and one is in the intensive care unit, until Monday.

Victoria has started a so-called "test bombardment" with targeted tests in 10 suburbs. The bombing has a target of 100,000 tests over 10 days, according to Coatsworth.

While the recent rebound exceeds the number of cases recently, it does not exceed the peaks reported in March and April, where daily figures exceeded 460 on March 28.

"As a nation, we have had exceptional success in controlling COVID-19 thus far," said Coatsworth. "There is no reason to expect that to be different in the future."