Australia suspends extradition with Hong Kong and offers a path to citizenship for city residents

"We have formally notified Hong Kong and advised the Chinese authorities," he said.
The Prime Minister said Australia also updated its travel notice for Hong Kong, warning Australians of the possibility of city detention under the "vague" law.
Morrison also announced a path to permanent residence in Australia for Hong Kong citizens seeking to leave the city due to law enforcement.
Current students or qualified visa holders in Australia from Hong Kong will receive an additional five years on their visa, with a path to permanent residence, he said, adding that future qualified students or visa applicants will also be awarded those five years. additional if Applications will be successful.
"There will be Hong Kong citizens who might be looking to move somewhere else, start a new life somewhere else, take their skills and their businesses and the things they have been running under the previous set of rules and arrangements in Hong Kong," he said. Morrison.
It also encouraged Hong Kong-based companies to move to Australia.
About 10,000 Hong Kong people are currently in Australia, Morrison said, adding that he does not expect large numbers of new visa applications in the short term.
New Zealand said Thursday that it was reviewing its relationship with Hong Kong after the imposition of the security law.
"This will be a deliberate and considered review in all of our settings, including extradition agreements, controls on exports of strategic goods, and travel advice."