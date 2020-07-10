Australia suspends extradition with Hong Kong and offers a path to citizenship for city residents

"We have formally notified Hong Kong and advised the Chinese authorities," he said.

The Prime Minister said Australia also updated its travel notice for Hong Kong, warning Australians of the possibility of city detention under the "vague" law.

Morrison also announced a path to permanent residence in Australia for Hong Kong citizens seeking to leave the city due to law enforcement.

Current students or qualified visa holders in Australia from Hong Kong will receive an additional five years on their visa, with a path to permanent residence, he said, adding that future qualified students or visa applicants will also be awarded those five years. additional if Applications will be successful.

"There will be Hong Kong citizens who might be looking to move somewhere else, start a new life somewhere else, take their skills and their businesses and the things they have been running under the previous set of rules and arrangements in Hong Kong," he said. Morrison.

It also encouraged Hong Kong-based companies to move to Australia.

About 10,000 Hong Kong people are currently in Australia, Morrison said, adding that he does not expect large numbers of new visa applications in the short term.

The United Kingdom previously said that it would provide a path to citizenship for up to three million Hong Kong people, those born before the city's transfer to Chinese rule in 1997, and therefore eligible for British national overseas passports. Taiwan has also said it will welcome Hong Kong people who wish to leave the city, although the island is not believed to accept large numbers of residents and is not a signatory to the United Nations Refugee Convention.

China has reacted angrily to movements in the international community to help Hong Kongers, as well as widespread criticism of the security law, which it considers necessary to stop "terrorism" and "foreign interference" in the city. In an editorial published by the nationalist tabloid and backed by the Global Times state this week, the newspaper warned that Australia's economy "will have to swallow a bitter pill" if it goes ahead with the Hong Kong plan.

Last week, Canada was the first country to suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. Around 20 countries have agreements with the city, including many that do not allow extradition to China due to human rights concerns.

New Zealand said Thursday that it was reviewing its relationship with Hong Kong after the imposition of the security law.

"China's decision to pass a new national security law for Hong Kong has fundamentally changed the environment for international engagement there," said Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters in a statement.

"This will be a deliberate and considered review in all of our settings, including extradition agreements, controls on exports of strategic goods, and travel advice."