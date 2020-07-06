Australia to isolate 6.6 million people in virus-affected Victoria as Melbourne outbreak worsens

The border between Victoria and New South Wales (NSW), Australia's two most populous states, will be closed for the first time since the pandemic began, Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews announced Monday.

Victoria has struggled to contain a second wave of coronavirus cases, fearing that the infection rate may soon rise across the country. Last week it emerged that some contract workers in Melbourne were not following protocols at a hotel used to quarantine international arrivals into the state, including having sex with people under lockdown.

The spike in cases has forced authorities to reimpose orders to stay home in dozens of suburbs, and on Saturday 3,000 residents of nine densely populated housing estates were suddenly subjected to a total blockade.

On Sunday, Victoria recorded its highest daily peak of 127 new cases, including 16 in the nine public housing towers.

The coronavirus has infected 2,663 people and killed 22 in Victoria. In Australia, more than 8,500 people have been infected and 106 have died, according to the Johns Hokpins University count.

"It is the smart call, the right call at the moment, given the significant challenges we face in containing this virus," Andrews said of the decision to close Victoria.

There are 55 land crossings between Victoria and New South Wales, including four major roads, 33 bridges, and two waterways. People who need to cross them, such as those working in a different state, will be able to apply for permits to do so, Andrews added.

According to a statement issued by the NSW government, all travelers returning from Melbourne and the state of Victoria will have to spend 14 days of self-isolation or face heavy fines and fines.

It is unclear how this will affect the numerous border communities between the two states, or the constitutionality of the border closure. Section 92 of the Australian constitution says that "trade, commerce and relations between states, whether by internal transportation or ocean shipping, will be absolutely free."

"Hard lock"

The total blockade imposed on the 3,000 residents of public housing in Melbourne was originally intended to last five days, but could be extended if more cases are found or if people refuse to be tested, Andrews said.

All residents in the towers are being screened for the virus. So far, 398 tests have been performed and 53 positive cases have been found. Tenants in the densely populated blocks cannot leave their homes for any reason, and police have been stationed outside the towers to enforce the order.

Meanwhile, residents on orders to stay home in other parts of Melbourne can go shopping for groceries, exercise, and work and school if they can't do it remotely.

Emma King, executive director of the Victoria Social Services Council, said the hard blockade on the tower blocks "would scare many people and bring back memories of past trauma."

"Some public housing tenants have fled war or family violence. Some face mental health problems. Many do not speak English as their first language. Many others work in casual or insecure jobs," said King.

On Sunday morning local time, Andrews said residents would receive free rent and financial support. He acknowledged that many residents of public housing units were in "poor health" and said "this is not going to be a pleasant experience."

Thousands of meals, as well as other essentials, have been delivered in a "massive logistical exercise" to support public housing residents, Andrews said, adding that there is "substantial" support in mental health and drug therapy for those in need.

Judicial consultation

Last week, Australian officials launched a judicial investigation amid allegations that the new coronavirus outbreak in the state of Victoria was caused by some contract workers who were not following protocols at a hotel used to quarantine international arrivals.

Andrews announced Thursday that the state government will provide $ 3 million to support the investigation. He previously said that several cases in late May and early June could be related to "a violation of infection control in the hotel's quarantine program."

Australian authorities have seized a number of hotels across the country as part of strict border controls designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Anyone arriving in Australia must perform a mandatory 14-day quarantine at the facilities, which are administered by the government.

Only Australian citizens and permanent residents can enter the country, with some exceptions.

National broadcaster ABC reported that 31 cases have been linked to Melbourne's Stamford Plaza hotel, while other infections have been linked to the Rydges on Swanston hotel, which is also located in the state capital. CNN has contacted both hotels for comment.

"It is very clear that what happened here is completely unacceptable and we need to know exactly what happened," Andrews said in the statement.

According to CNN affiliate 9 News, the alleged infractions include claims that some workers had sex with guests in isolation and a lack of training for the guards. A hired security guard told the station's Today program that he received only five minutes of training before work began.

Authorities have not confirmed the allegations, and CNN has contacted Victoria's Department of Health and Human Services, which manages quarantines in the state, for comment. In an interview with Channel Seven, affiliated with CNN, on Thursday, Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt said: "There are two cases where there appear to have been clear violations with significant ramifications."