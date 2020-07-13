Australian fishermen record terrifying encounter with great white shark as it spins

A couple of fishermen are going viral after a great white shark swims towards their little boat, and instead of walking away, the two decided to record the terrifying close-up encounter with a GoPro camera.

Brothers Lee and Adam Ferguson were fishing for snapper in Western Australia on Friday morning when they encountered a giant white shark that had swam up to their 17-foot fishing boat.

However, the two don't seem particularly concerned: Lee stated that the pair "did not feel in immediate danger" as the shark circled. Instead, one of them took out a GoPro and started filming. The camera, which was allegedly connected to a short pole, was dipped into the water to get a close-up view of the shark.

In an extended version of the clip, the shark can be seen surrounding the boat and charging at it from below. The brothers can be heard saying to the shark, "Go away!" when it hits the head of the boat.

"Oi! Go away!" The Australian fisherman is heard screaming.

After nearly 15 minutes of spinning, the approximately 13-foot shark swims away, though not without leaving some damage behind, reports 7 News from Australia.

As seen in the boat images once the brothers returned to shore, the shark had "removed bits of the engine and ladder."

