Australian food company renames its brand of racially offensive cheese

By
Zaheer
-
0
1


"Coon" cheese, which has been sold in Australia for over 80 years, has been the subject of complaints for decades. The company has insisted that the brand pays tribute to American cheesemaker Edward William Coon, who, according to his website, "patented a unique maturing process." But the word is also a deeply insulting racial slur directed at people of color.

Saputo Dairy Australia said in a statement released on Friday that it would change the name of the cheese after a "careful and diligent review" of the situation.

"In Saputo, one of our basic principles as an organization is to treat people with respect and without discrimination and we will not allow behavior that goes against this, "the company said in a statement on Friday.
Amazon withdraws Washington Redskins merchandise from site as calls to change team name increase

"After careful consideration, Saputo decided to withdraw the Coon brand. We are working to develop a new brand that honors the brand affinity our valued consumers feel while aligning with current attitudes and perspectives," the company said. "We believe that we all share the responsibility to eliminate racism in all its forms and we believe that this is an important step that we must take to maintain this commitment," he added.

The change comes after more than two decades of campaigning by indigenous activist Stephen Hagan, reported 9News, a CNN affiliate.

Indigenous peoples, who make up 2% of Australia's population, suffered from decades of legalized discrimination and abuse. They still face serious discrepancies in terms of health, education and employment compared to white Australians.

Several other food brands, such as Quaker Oats' Aunt Jemima and Mars-owned Uncle Ben & # 39; s, have confirmed this year that they will change the names of the products or brand that is now widely considered racially offensive.
And in June, Nestlé announced that it would rename its Red Skins and Boys candy, also sold in Australia, saying their controversial names were out of step with the company's values.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here