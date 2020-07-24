Australian food company renames its brand of racially offensive cheese

"Coon" cheese, which has been sold in Australia for over 80 years, has been the subject of complaints for decades. The company has insisted that the brand pays tribute to American cheesemaker Edward William Coon, who, according to his website, "patented a unique maturing process." But the word is also a deeply insulting racial slur directed at people of color.

Saputo Dairy Australia said in a statement released on Friday that it would change the name of the cheese after a "careful and diligent review" of the situation.

"In Saputo, one of our basic principles as an organization is to treat people with respect and without discrimination and we will not allow behavior that goes against this, "the company said in a statement on Friday.

"After careful consideration, Saputo decided to withdraw the Coon brand. We are working to develop a new brand that honors the brand affinity our valued consumers feel while aligning with current attitudes and perspectives," the company said. "We believe that we all share the responsibility to eliminate racism in all its forms and we believe that this is an important step that we must take to maintain this commitment," he added.