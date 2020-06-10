Australian police locate 14-year-old boy missing for 2 days in the mountains







Will Callaghan, who has nonverbal autism, separated from his family on Monday near the summit of Mount Deception, CNN affiliate 9News reported. He had run ahead of them as they walked toward the mountain.

Victoria police asked local residents to help him get him out of the woods by playing music from the "Thomas the Tank Engine" program and setting aside food and water for him.

On Wednesday, they announced that a volunteer, identified by 9News as Ben Gibbs, had located Will.

Gibbs told 9News that he was very familiar with the terrain, and found the boy after going a little beyond the search area scanned by rescuers.

"He was about 15 meters from me, standing there," Gibbs told the station. "He was really angelic, just standing and looking." Gibbs said Will was not wearing shoes, so he put on some socks. He also gave the boy chocolate and told him about Thomas the Tank Engine. Will was reunited with his parents and taken to a tent where paramedics treated him. He was later taken to a hospital, where an official said he was relatively well and that he should be able to return home Wednesday night. Penny Callaghan thanked everyone for their help finding her son. She told reporters that Will was "fairly calm" considering the situation, but that he was also communicating. "He is confused and afraid." "I can't imagine what is going on," he said. "I am so grateful and relieved. He is a very special person."

CNN's Carly Walsh contributed to this report.





