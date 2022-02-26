The Newsreader is an Australian series that examines the ethics of journalism. The Award-Winning Australian drama The Newsreader is set to make its United States debut. The series will premiere solely on The Roku Channel as a Roku Original subsequently next month.

What does The Newsreader follow?

Following the fast-paced news of the day, the series focuses on the relationship between a young TV reporter eager to begin her broadcast career and a star reporter. The Newsreader is a series that has six one-hour long episodes and it’s easy to follow.

Stars of The Newsreader series

Anna Torv plays Helen Norville, a notoriously difficult newsreader trying to reestablish her reputation. Sam Reid plays Dale Jennings, a young start-up desperate to become a newsreader. The two news anchors will be paired together on assignments covering many landmark events from the Challenger explosion to Halley’s Comet and an often overlooked AIDS crisis. The dynamic between these two will be fascinating to watch as they bond over their profession in a quickly changing world.

What is the crew saying?

Head of Scripted Originals at Roku, Colin Davis said, Great content comes from all over the world, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring around The Newsreader to American cult exclusively as a Roku Original. As we remain to expand our Roku Originals slate, it’s stimulating to bring this type of incredibly well-written, award-winning programming to millions of Roku Channel watchers for free.”

Creator, Writer, and Producer of The Newsreader, Michael Lucas said, I was thrilled to find out The Newsreader would be making its American debut on The Roku Channel and can’t wait for audiences to see the incredible performances of our ensemble, led by Anna Torv and Sam Reid. There are many iconic news stories that gripped the US in the ’80s, but we hope most of all that the drama and emotion of the series will resonate with Americans.”

Who will be in the cast of The Newsreader?

Anna Torv as Helen Norville

Robert Taylor as Geoff Walters

William McInnes as Lindsay Cunningham

Sam Reid as Dale Jennings

Marg Downey as Evelyn Walters

Stephen Peacocke as Rob Rickards

Chai Hansen as Tim Ahern

Michelle Lim Davidson as Noelene Kim

Chum Ehelepola as Dennis Tibb

Maude Davey as Val Jennings

What is the cast saying?

Robert Taylor said, “It’s a great cast and I’m really looking forward to working with Anna, Chai, and the rest of the gang. The Newsreader is a powerful story about journalists caught up in big events – it asks difficult questions about the ethics of journalism.”Chai Hansen added, “I’m thrilled to be a part of The Newsreader. It’s an exciting project with a great cast and crew. I can’t wait to see how the story unfolds.”Anna Torv said, “The Newsreader is a timely and relevant series that explores the complex ethical dilemmas faced by journalists in today’s world. I’m excited to be working with this talented cast and crew.”

William McInnes said, "The Newsreader is a great opportunity to look at the role of the journalist in society. The series poses some interesting questions about how far journalists should go to get the story."

When is the series coming?

The series is set to air on The Roku Channel on March 18, 2022.