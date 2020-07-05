Australian shark attack: man killed by shark while spearfishing near Fraser Island in Queensland

The man was spear fishing in the waters of Indian Head when he was bitten by a shark.

The man suffered leg injuries. A doctor and nurse tried to save his life on the beach, but he passed away at approximately 4.30 p.m. local time.

Saturday's attack marked the fourth shark-related death in Australia this year. In April, a great white shark killed Queensland wildlife ranger Zachary Robba, 23, also near Indian Head.

In June, a 60-year-old surfer died after being bitten by a great white shark in the state of New South Wales, while in January, a 57-year-old diver died from a shark attack in the state of Australia. Western.