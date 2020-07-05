Australian shark attack: man killed by shark while spearfishing near Fraser Island in Queensland

The man was spear fishing in the waters of Indian Head when he was bitten by a shark.
The man suffered leg injuries. A doctor and nurse tried to save his life on the beach, but he passed away at approximately 4.30 p.m. local time.
Saturday's attack marked the fourth shark-related death in Australia this year. In April, a great white shark killed Queensland wildlife ranger Zachary Robba, 23, also near Indian Head.
In June, a 60-year-old surfer died after being bitten by a great white shark in the state of New South Wales, while in January, a 57-year-old diver died from a shark attack in the state of Australia. Western.
There were no deaths from shark attacks in Australia in 2019 and only one in 2018, according to Sydney's Taronga Zoo.
In a post on his official Facebook, Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said it was a "tremendously sad day" for the local community.
"Our deepest condolences to this young man's family and friends. The loss of a young life with his future before him is a tragedy beyond words and we share his sadness and pain," said Seymour.
Shark attacks are incredibly rare, not only in Australia but around the world. According to the Australian Museum, you're more likely to be struck by lightning in Australia or killed in a car accident than a shark.
Annually, less than 10 people a year on average worldwide die from shark attacks, according to the Australian Institute of Marine Sciences.