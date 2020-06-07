Australian surfer, 60, killed in shark attack involving large 10-foot target

A 60-year-old surfer in Australia was attacked and killed by a 10-foot great white shark on Sunday as viewers desperately fought the predator, according to authorities.

Surf life rescue group Surf Life Saving New South Wales said in a statement that the incident occurred around 10:20 a.m. local time in Salt Beach at Kingscliff, located about 500 miles north of Sydney.

"The man was bitten on the back of his thigh and, despite the best efforts of surfers and nearby passers-by who fought the shark and brought it to shore and provided first aid, the man died on the beach." said the group. said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was from Tugun, just across the state border in Queensland.

"A shark biologist evaluated photographs and confirmed that a great white shark was responsible for the fatal attack," said the state Department of Primary Industries.

NWS ambulance inspector Terence Savage said it was a "terrible" situation for everyone involved.

"When you get a call to attend a shark attack, you never really know the extent of the damage until you come on the scene," he said. "They did everything they could to try to save his life, but despite their best efforts, they were unable to do so."

Surf Life Saving NWS said it deployed multiple Jet Skis, a drone, and helicopter assets to help detect and identify the shark responsible for the attack and clear the beach of surfers and swimmers.

The nearby beaches were free of swimmers and surfers and will be closed for 24 hours.

NSW police told The Sydney Morning Herald that they were granted permission to kill the shark, but the animal disappeared from the area hours after the attack.

"Due to concerns that other sharks had to fight the shark and that it remained nearby for several hours after the attack, the police obtained permission to destroy it," NSW police told the newspaper in a statement. .

"Police and local rescue helicopter teams monitored the area for a few hours; however, the shark left the neighborhood around 1:15 pm and has not been seen since. No police firearm was fired." .

New South Wales Police Detective Inspector Matt Kehoe told reporters that the action of those who attempted to save the man was "heroic" and said the shark had been seen "several times near the shoreline" Sky News reported.

Kingscliff resident Stuart Gonsal had just arrived on the beach ready to surf when he learned of the fatal attack.

"We went down and we hadn't gotten into the water and the police were immediately transporting people," Gonsal told Australian Broadcasting Corp radio. "We discovered that there was a deadly shark attack on the south side of the rock wall. We were going to go in, we're not going to be safe now. "

Sunday's incident was the third deadly shark attack in Australia this year.

In January, a diver was killed near Esperance, on the state coast of Western Australia. In April, a shark fatally killed a 23-year-old wildlife worker on the Great Barrier Reef.

Associated Press contributed to this report.