Australia's coronavirus: Victoria declares & # 39; state of disaster & # 39 ;, locking up millions in Melbourne





Daniel Andrews told the Victorians at a press conference that "we have to do more, and we have to do more right now," as the state struggles to contain a devastating coronavirus outbreak that has already stripped residents of their liberties, livelihoods and social interactions and made it an atypical case for the rest of the country.

"Where you slept last night is where you will have to stay for the next six weeks," Andrews said, announcing a curfew between 8 p.m. and at 5 a.m. starting Sunday night and moving the Metropolitan Melbourne to stage four closure measures.

In that part of the state, only one person per household may leave their homes once a day, outside of curfew hours, to collect essential items, and they must remain within a 5 kilometer radius of their home. Melburnians had already been under strict measures for most of July after the area was identified as the epicenter of Australia's second wave.

The new draconian rules were powered by darker figures from Covid-19. Seven new deaths were announced Saturday, bringing the state's total to 123, and there have been 11,557 confirmed infections.

In addition, Andrews said the state has 760 "mystery cases," where "we cannot trace the source of that person's infection." "Those mysteries and that community broadcast are, in many ways, our biggest challenge and why we need to move to a different set of rules," said Andrews. "Throughout the entire process, I promised to be direct. So I will say it now. This will be imperfect. And for a while, there will be more questions than answers," he added of the new measures strip. . The announcement crowns an intensely difficult year for the state; Victoria last used her disaster status distinction when wildfires swept across much of the region at the end of the year. Andrews accepted that the residents "will feel scared, sad, and concerned," but told them, "We are Victorians, and we will get through this as Victorians. With guts, with guts, and together." "I have had the job of running this state for almost six years, over 2,000 days," said Andrews. "And today is by far the most difficult day and the most difficult decision." He noted that there will be "common sense exceptions" to the closing rules, such as whether a person's closest supermarket is more than five kilometers away or whether parents need to take young children with them when they go for a walk. Exercise can be taken up to an hour a day, with another person, but still within five kilometers of a person's home. All restrictions can be relaxed for "work, medical care, or compassionate reasons." Patrolling police officers have been a frequent sight in Melbourne, a city of 5 million, in recent weeks as authorities seek to enforce rules on leaving home and the mandatory use of face masks. Outside of the Melbourne metropolitan area, regional Victoria will be placed under stage three restrictions starting at midnight on Wednesday, which means that cafes, bars and restaurants must be closed. All schools in Victoria will also return to online learning. " All new restrictions will be in effect for six weeks from the date they are imposed. The state has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic much more severely than the rest of Australia in recent weeks, but other officials are on alert as they hope to avoid a second wave in their states. In New South Wales, Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian on Sunday "strongly recommended" that people wear masks in closed spaces where there is no social distance, in places of worship and in areas with high community transmission. The state registered 12 new cases on Sunday.

CNN's Isaac Yee contributed reporting.