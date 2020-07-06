Austrian Airlines replaces short flights with trains as part of the government bailout

(CNN) – Austria's flagship airline is replacing one of its flights with more frequent train service in order to meet the environmental criteria of its recent government bailout.

The company will no longer fly between the capital city of Vienna and Salzburg, but will operate a rail service.

As part of its recent € 600 million ($ 680 million) government aid package, the airline must reduce its domestic emissions by 50% by 2050 and end flights on which there is a direct train connection to the airport that requires "considerably less than three hours."

Starting July 20, there will be up to 31 direct train services per day between Vienna International Airport and Salzburg Central Station, compared to three rail connections per day, the airline said.

"Vienna airport can be reached by train from Salzburg in less than three hours and without changing trains," airline CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech said in a statement. "This is why our AIRail offering is a good and greener alternative to flying."

Vienna and Salzburg are 184 miles away, and a flight between them took only 45 minutes. But when the time spent at each airport is taken into account, the total travel time would often be longer than the 2-hour, 49-minute train ride.

Empty seats on a United Airlines flight during the coronavirus pandemic. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Passengers will retain their rights to compensation, reimbursements and route deviation. If a connecting train or plane is lost due to delays, customers will automatically be booked on an alternative travel connection, the company said.

The rail service was tested in 2019, while the Salzburg airport was closed for a month for runway renovations and was well received, the company said.

But a trend to move away from unnecessarily short air travel was underway before the outbreak, which some companies had already tried to exploit.

Last year, KLM partnered with Dutch and Belgian railway companies to replace one Amsterdam-Brussels flight per day with train service, similar to Austrian Airlines' agreement with ÖOB. In Germany, Lufthansa has a collaboration with the train network, Deutsche Bahn.