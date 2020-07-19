Authentic gives Bob Baffert his ninth Haskell victory

OCEANPORT, N.J. – Hall of Fame coach Bob Baffert earned another Haskell Stakes victory with a talented and developing colt who is now highly in the picture for the Coronavirus-delayed Kentucky Derby.

Authentic gave Baffert his ninth win that extended the record in the $ 1 million Grade 1 Haskell on Saturday, delaying Ny Traffic's late charge for a nose at Monmouth Park.

Jockey Mike Smith placed runner-up Santa Anita Derby up front at the start and covered the 1 1/8-mile Grade 1 bets at 1: 50.46. The victory was the third in four starts this year for the colt.

"I am very proud of him," Baffert said. "I was saying to Mike, 'You have to stay behind him and keep him busy because he's looking at everything.' I realized he wasn't concentrating on the stretch. He held up and saw the horse approaching him and another one went off. time.

Belmont runner-up Dr. Post finished third under jockey Joe Bravo.

Smith, who made the trip from the west coast and had to pass a coronavirus test before entering the track, broke Authentic from No. 2 and never lost the lead.

It was not the easiest of walks.

"He has a lot of talent, but he still has to grow," said Smith. "He sees all kinds of things that aren't even there. In the back there are a lot of shadows with the sunset and he must have ducked into each one. He almost took me out at one point."

It could have been a parting gift for Baffert, who was hit with a 15-day suspension by the butlers of Oaklawn Park in Arkansas. It is the result of two of his horses testing positive for exceeding the allowed limit of a substance in racing on May 2. Baffert plans to appeal the penalty.

Assistant coach Jimmy Barnes saddled the colt on Saturday.

Baffert last won the Haskell in 2015 with American Pharoah, one of two colts that guided the Triple Crown. Justify (2018) was the other.

Baffert's other Haskell winners were 2014 (Bayern), 2012 (Paynter), 2011 (Coil), 2010 (Lookin at Lucky), 2005 (Roman Ruler), 2002 (War Emblem) and 2001 (Point Given).

Authentic won his first three starts before finishing second with Honor A. P. in the Grade 1 race in California in his last start on June 6.

Ny Traffic, who finished second at Matt Winn in Kentucky on her last start, came flying late and was unable to catch Authentic before the finish line with Paco López on board.

"I was sure I had it, 100%," said Lopez. "I can't believe it. I'm surprised we didn't win. I really thought we did."

Authentic earned 100 points for the Kentucky Derby on September 5. The winner also earned a spot for the Breeders Cup Classic in November.

Authentic paid $ 3.20, $ 2.60 and $ 2.10. Ny Traffic returned $ 4.20 and $ 2.40, and Dr. Post paid $ 2.10 to show.

The owners of Tiz the Law plan to race this year's winner of the first leg of the Triple Crown at Travers Stakes in Saratoga on August 8. It would be his final preparation for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The Preakness is scheduled for October 3 in a redesigned Triple Crown season traded for the coronavirus.

Just before Haskell, Bravo rallied Aquaphobia ($ 23.40) on the stage for a close victory over Paret at The $ 300,000 The United Nations Stakes, the only other Grade 1 race in New Jersey. It was Bravo's fifth victory in the race.