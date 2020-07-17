Author Vince Everett Ellison on the & # 39; repairs & # 39; from the city of North Carolina: & # 39; This is Lucy moving the football & # 39;

Author Vince Everett Ellison joined "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday to react to the city of Asheville, North Carolina, authorizing slavery reparations in the form of community investments aimed at helping black residents.

"They know it won't work," Ellison told presenter Laura Ingraham. "I mean, this is Lucy moving the ball over Charlie Brown again. They do this every two years."

Ellison, a former gospel singer and prison guard, is the author of the 2019 book, "The Iron Triangle: Within the Liberal Democrat Plan to Use Race to Divide Christians and the United States in Their Quest for Power and How we can defeat them. "

THE CITY OF NORTH CAROLINA APPROVES THE & # 39; REPARATIONS & # 39 ;, ASKED FOR ROLE IN SLAVERY

"When I started working as a prison officer, when I was very young in the 1990s, I saw them lock up black men, Bill Clinton and Joe Biden," he explained to Ingraham. "And I started asking the black intelligentsia what was going on, and they said that 'rich white Republicans were locking up black men.'"

"Of course, when I went down into the black community, I started a nonprofit: I don't see a wealthy white Republican anywhere. You would go see a unicorn before you see one, but I did see a lot of black Democrats." and mostly I saw these three, the iron triangle, most black preachers, most black politicians, and most black civic organizers.

"And this is what they do," Ellison continued. "They go and sell these things for the Democratic Party, and the white liberals pay them to keep the black people online for a reason, [to] make sure they vote 90 percent for the Democratic Party and they do it very, very well.

"And this is part of this. This lie about, you know, giving people free stuff, repairs. It will never happen. They keep saying it every two years until we find out. They will continue to do so."

"These Democrats are doing nothing more than destroy the black community. And these reparations are part of their plan," Ellison proclaimed at the closing. "They will go on and on until we find out that these people are not good."