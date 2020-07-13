Authorities are building a case against a man who put the New York police officer

Authorities take their time building an airtight case against a Bronx man allegedly caught on camera that puts a New York City police officer in a headlock, increasing his chances of charges being upheld, the officials said. fountains on Sunday.

A 1-minute, 38-second clip of the tense July 1 encounter in Mount Hope allegedly shows Wisnel Manzueta, 29, grabbing the policeman with a key as the officer and his partner tried to arrest another man for parking in front of a fire hydrant, attracting cheers from the spectators.

That videoFilmed on an observer's phone, it appears to show the police rushing towards Manzueta first. But the video does not show what apparently caused the police ramming: the suspect allegedly kicked a body camera that had fallen from one of the officers' uniforms down the street.

Investigators believe other images would tell the whole story, and that a rush to process without it could jeopardize the case, the sources said.

"The Bronx DA needs to get over that hill with a Bronx grand jury," said a police source. "[They] are likely to want to present the strongest possible evidence to show what led to that arrest."

The chaos started around 8:50 p.m. On July 1, when police asked Franklin Adrian, 31, to move his car, which was parked near a fire hydrant on Morris Avenue and Grand Concourse, police said.

When he refused, the police issued him a fine. When he still refused, they moved to arrest him, but he was put to the test as they tried to move him.

Manzueta, who was watching from the periphery, rejected repeated orders to back off and was eventually beaten when one of the policemen pounced on him and began to swing, according to the video and authorities.

Their dispute allegedly included Manzueta grabbing the man of the law with a head wrench, a move that police officers will soon be prohibited from using under the planned approval of a new City Council bill.

Manzueta ran away, but turned himself in with his lawyer on Wednesday.

It was the lawyer who presented the clip that appears to show the police officer hitting first, sources said.

Police officers arrested Manzueta on an assault charge, but prosecutors chose to gather more evidence before moving on.