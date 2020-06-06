Authorities identified six of the seven victims found gunned down Friday in a burning Alabama home known to deputies from previous calls for drugs, robberies and other riots.

The shooter or fencers responsible for the massacre were released early Saturday.

Morgan County officers who answered the call for a shooting at a house in Valhermoso Springs discovered the bodies after the fire was put out, authorities said.

The victims were identified as William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Sommerville; Roger Lee Jones Jr., 19, of Decatur; Emily Brooke Payne, 21, of Valhermoso Springs; Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31, of Athens and Tammy England Muzzey, 45.

A 17-year-old girl was identified, but her name has not been released; A pet dog was also found shot to death at a crime scene that surprised local officials.

"It is a horrible scene and it will take a while to process it," said Mike Swafford, a spokesman for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office believes the tragedy may have been drug related; Officials knew the ranch-style home from receiving multiple 911 calls to the home for problems over the years.

"Our theory right now is who did this, came here for a reason, did it, and left," he said.

Authorities are studying the possibility that the killings are drug related, Swafford said.

The investigation is ongoing, with the assistance of the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force.