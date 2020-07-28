Authorities say David Tyler Hines spent PPP funds on hotels, jewelry, and $ 318,497 Lamborghini





Funds from the $ 521 billion Payroll Check Protection Program are earmarked for small businesses so they can keep workers on payroll throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

David Tyler Hines, 29, not only filed fraudulent PPP applications, but also spent the money on a $ 318,497.53 Lamborghini Huracán EVO and other "personal and luxury items," including nearly $ 5,000 at Saks Fifth Ave, more than $ 11,000 at two Miami-area hotels and a $ 8,530 purchase at Graff Diamonds, researchers say.

"There appears to be no business purpose for most, if not all, of these expenses," says the criminal complaint.

CNN obtained a photo of a blue Lamborghini through a police source, which they say was the one Hines bought.

Bank records obtained by United States Postal Investigators show that Hines obtained nearly $ 4 million in taxpayer dollars through three forgivable low-interest PPP loans. It had initially applied for $ 13.5 million in seven PPP loan applications, alleging that its four companies needed the funds to continue paying employees.







"Those alleged employees either did not exist or earned a fraction of what Hines claimed," wrote US Postal Inspector Bryan Masmela in the complaint. The collection document went on to point out that customers claimed on the Better Business Bureau website that two of Hines' companies used "bait-and-switch practices and other misleading activities." Additionally, one of those companies had not filed its mandatory annual report with the Florida Department of State in two years. "David is a legitimate business owner who, like millions of Americans, suffered financially during the pandemic," Hines' attorney Chad Piotrowski told CNN in a statement. "While the allegations appear to be very serious, especially in light of the pandemic, David is eager to tell his side of the story when the time comes." If convicted, Hines faces a fine of up to $ 1,000,000 and up to 30 years in prison for bank fraud; a fine of up to $ 1,000,000 and up to 30 years in prison for false statements to a credit institution; and a prison sentence of up to ten years for participating in illegal profit transactions. Last week, CNN affiliate WSVN says they were filming when Hines was fined $ 100 for not wearing a mask in Miami. During an interview with Hines, he complained to WSVN that most of the PPP funds went to large companies.

Rosa Flores and Sara Weisfeldt of CNN contributed to this story.