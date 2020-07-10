Autopsy of coronavirus: blood coagulation of small vessels is found in patients, according to the pathologist

Dr. Amy Rapkiewicz, chair of the pathology department at NYU Langone Medical Center, spoke with Erin Burnett at OutFront on Thursday night.
Some Covid-19 patients are known to develop blood clotting problems, but Rapkiewicz described the extent and extent of this as "dramatic."
In the early stages of the pandemic, GPs noted large blood clotting "in lines and several large vessels," he said.
"What we saw at the autopsy was a kind of extension of that," he said. "Coagulation was not only in the large vessels but also in the smaller vessels.
"And this was dramatic, because while we might have expected it in the lungs, we found it in almost every organ we observed in our autopsy study," he said. Rapkiewicz's study describing his findings was published in late June in The Lancet EClinicalMedicine.
Autopsies also showed something unusual about megakaryocytes, or large bone marrow cells. They generally don't circulate outside the bones and lungs, Rapkiewicz said.
"We find them in the heart, the kidneys, the liver and other organs," he said. "Notably in the heart, megakaryocytes produce something called platelets that are intimately involved in blood clotting."
The researchers hope to discover how these cells influence small vessel coagulation in Covid-19, he said.
Pathologists have been surprised by something they did not find.
During the early stages of the pandemic, doctors thought the virus would cause inflammation of the heart with myocarditis, he said.
But autopsies have found very low incidents of myocarditis, Rapkiewicz said.
She said that one of the "opportunities, if there is one to count in the virus" is that pathologists have had the opportunity to examine the organs of many Covid-19 victims and investigate the disease processes that take place. She said that opportunity was not really available with H1N1 or the original SARS outbreak.