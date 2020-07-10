Autopsy of coronavirus: blood coagulation of small vessels is found in patients, according to the pathologist







Dr. Amy Rapkiewicz, chair of the pathology department at NYU Langone Medical Center, spoke with Erin Burnett at OutFront on Thursday night.

Some Covid-19 patients are known to develop blood clotting problems, but Rapkiewicz described the extent and extent of this as "dramatic."

In the early stages of the pandemic, GPs noted large blood clotting "in lines and several large vessels," he said.

"What we saw at the autopsy was a kind of extension of that," he said. "Coagulation was not only in the large vessels but also in the smaller vessels.