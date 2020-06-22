Autopsy report shows Rayshard Brooks died from gunshot wounds to the back

The full autopsy released by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office says Rayshard Brooks died of two penetrating gunshot wounds to the back after being transported to Grady Hospital.

According to the report, Brooks had a bullet entry wound to the left side of the middle of his back and an entry wound to the left buttock.

In his report, Fulton County Medical Examiner Karen Sullivan said: “It is my opinion that Rayshard Brooks died from injuries sustained when shot by another individual. The form of Mr. Brooks' death is classified as a homicide. "

The autopsy report notes that the toxicology results are still pending.

The autopsy was performed on June 14. Brooks was shot dead by former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe on June 12 after police responded to a Wendy's about reports of an intoxicated person parked at the drive-in theater.