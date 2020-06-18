Autopsy reveals possible cause of death for Andy Barr's wife

A heart condition was identified as the probable cause of death for Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, wife of Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr, according to preliminary autopsy results.

The condition is known as mitral valve prolapse, or floppy valve syndrome, and occurs when the valve between the upper and lower left chambers of the heart does not close properly, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. .

The condition typically does not cause any life-threatening problems.

The 39-year-old woman passed away on Tuesday leaving her husband, whom she had been married to for 10 years, as well as her two daughters, Eleanor and Mary Clay.

"In this moment of tremendous pain and sorrow, we ask for prayers for our beautiful, dear and precious Carol, the greatest and most generous wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend anyone can have," Andy Barr's office said in a statement. .

"We also ask for love and prayers for Carol's greatest legacy: her loving and devoted daughters Eleanor and Mary Clay, through whom Carol's extraordinary life, high character, and irrepressible spirit will continue."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife also released a statement saying, "His warmth filled any room he entered and his contributions made Kentucky a better place for all of us."

Funeral arrangements are still pending.