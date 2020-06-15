Autopsy shows that Rayshard Brooks died from two gunshot wounds to the back

An autopsy report released Sunday showed that Rayshard Brooks, the black man shot dead by a policeman in Atlanta after falling asleep in a Wendy drive-in, died of organ damage and the loss of blood from two gunshot wounds. in the back.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday that Brooks' death on Friday night was due to the shooting of Officer Garrett Rolfe, who was expelled from the force after Friday's shooting, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. .

"His cause of death: gunshot wounds to the back," an investigator from the coroner's office told the newspaper.

The Fulton County District Attorney said Sunday they had received the information and would decide whether to press charges.

"Because this is a homicide investigation, there are several technical requirements that must be met before we can make a decision," District Attorney Paul Howard said in a statement.

"That includes confirming the ballistics involved and obtaining a preliminary report from the medical examiner."

Roloks, 27, was shot by Rolfe during a foot chase after a sobriety test in the parking lot of an Atlanta Wendy & # 39; s restaurant on Friday. Rolfe and a second officer, Devin Brosnan, chased Brooks after he grabbed one of his Tasers and ran away.

He was shot three times in the back as he fled. Rolfe was fired on Saturday.

The Brooks shooting is the latest videotaped death of a black man by police in recent months, and has sparked a new outrage among protesters already inflamed by the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer. White Minneapolis police and February murder of black runner Ahmaud Arbery by three white men now charged with murder in Brunswick, Georgia.