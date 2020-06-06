Ava DuVernay’s Selma Now Available For Free Rentals All Month

Paramount Pictures Offers Free Digital Rentals of Ava DuVernay & # 39; s Selma until the end of June. This announcement came less than 24 hours after David Oyelowo, who plays Martin Luther King Jr. in the film, said From Selma Oscar Snub 2015 was a response to the protest over the murder of Eric Garner by a New York police officer. Selma, Directed by DuVernay and written by Paul Webb, is a 2014 film that chronicles the 1965 voting rights marches from Selma to Montgomery. Selma starring Oyelowo, Tom Wilkinson, Tim Roth, Carmen Ejogo, and Common.

Today, DuVernay shared that Paramount is offering Selma For free rentals during the rest of the month, starting on Friday, June 5. Paramount's announcement came shortly after Oyelowo revealed that Academy members told the studio they would not support Selma after the cast wore T-shirts stamped with the words "I can't breathe" for the movie's premiere. However, it's unclear if this is why Paramount made the movie available, as DuVernay's statement about free rentals implies that it's more about removing barriers for people to educate themselves on the history of blacks. On Twitter, DuVernay said:

Happy to share: Paramount Pictures offers SELMA for free rental on all US digital platforms. USA For June, starting today. We have to understand where we have been to strategize where we are going. History helps us create the plan. Ahead.

Referring to the Academy response to the cast protests, Oyelowo stated: "It's part of why the movie didn't get everything that people think it should have got and gave birth to #OscarsSoWhite." The film was nominated for Best Picture and won Best Original Song at the 87th Academy Awards in 2015. However, Selma it received no nominations in other major categories, according to a year that many felt lacked diversity. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences responded to DuVernay, tweeting: "Ava and David, we listen to you. Unacceptable. We are committed to progress."

