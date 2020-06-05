Avatar: 15 Things Every Fan Should Know About Azula

Nickelodeon Avatar, the last airbender It has many memorable villains for Team Aang to fight in their quest to restore peace and balance to the world. Aang meets his first villain, Zuko, from the beginning, and soon they start a deadly cat and mouse game. But Zuko is not the only one that Fire Lord Ozai sent after the last air bender. Princess Azula burst onto the screen in season 2, and she's a new level of fire bender.

As a product of the powerful Ozai-Roku bloodline like her brother, Azula quickly demonstrates a true power of a military strategist, assassin, and murderer. But there is more to this princess than just her flames. What else is there to know about the Fire Nation's scariest bender?

Update June 4, 2020 by Louis Kemner: The Avatar: The Last Airbender series has returned to Netflix at last, and this is an opportunity for old fans to revisit their favorite show, while newcomers can try it out for the first time. The classic characters from Aang to Toph and Azula are back, and there is a lot to know about Princess Azula. She is not just a cunning villain; she is almost as complex and tragic as her fiery scarred brother. What else should fans know about the fearsome Princess of the Fire Nation?

fifteen Weird apologies

Azula is generally a vain and arrogant person, and is not usually seen trying to comfort or amend anyone. She thinks everyone owes her something, and this even includes her friends Mai and Ty Lee.

But Azula will make an exception for Ty Lee. Azula once called her a tease, and when Ty Lee took it too hard, Azula relented and gave him a sincere apology. That was the only time Azula was seen saying "I'm sorry" to someone.

14 Blue Princess

Azula is the only known character in the entire franchise (including The Legend of Korra) to create blue flames. This is a sign of how skilled you are and how strong your fire control can be.

So, the creators named it after this distinctive blue fire. blue It means "blue" in various languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, Galician, and Filipino. So Azula's name must be pretty on the nose when folded in those languages.

13 Your chinese year

The Chinese zodiac of twelve animals is part of the Avatar universe, and it is confirmed that several main characters were born in certain years. In the case of Azula, the year of the snake.

None of the zodiac animals has a negative connotation. The snake is intelligent, wise, enigmatic, and cunning, traits that can be used for good. But they are also tailor-made for villainy, as in the case of Azula.

12 She is a comfortable liar

Azula is not only a manipulative and cunning person, but she can also lie and she doesn't give herself away easily. This is useful for teasing the team avatar, tormenting Zuko, and more.

Toph can sense when a person is lying by sensing her change in heart rate and blood pressure, but Azula can tell lies without being detected this way. She is too confident and ruthless to feel nervous when she lies.

eleven Agni Kai Fighting

An Agni Kai is a ritualistic fire control duel, fought during the night so that the two fighters do not get too hurt. It is not a fight to the death; It is a way to resolve complaints.

Zuko, Zhao, and Ozai have been seen fighting this way, and Azula is the first and only girl seen fighting an Agni Kai (against Zuko during the finale). It is unclear if this is a coincidence or if Agni Kai duels are generally fought between men by tradition.

10 She is a full-blown wonder

Only her grandfather, the Lord of Fire Azulon, for whom they named her, has had the honor of being named a fire prodigy. Lots of expert fire benders appear on The last Airbender, from Jeong-Jeong to Admiral Zhao and Zuko himself. But Azula is one step above them, much to her father's delight, and Azula can produce rare and powerful blue flames. That, and this princess is graceful and deadly in combat, using all sorts of innovative techniques to double fire while hunting down Team Aang.

9 9 She can play mind games

This princess can really get into your head, especially if you are Prince Zuko. Even as a child, Azula always knew exactly how to provoke her brother and friends alike, sometimes to tease, sometimes to confront her enemies. And, as a 14-year-old princess, Azula can intimidate or coerce anyone, including the Dai Li, who becomes loyal to her over Long Feng. Even Long Feng's fervent order to arrest Azula didn't work against his mind games. She is also good at making fun of controlling her enemy's actions during combat.

8 His pragmatic side

While Azula likes to show off her brilliance and royal status, she soon realizes that this doesn't work for some jobs. At the beginning of season 2, Azula easily gives away her presence with her large and elegant Fire Nation ship. Team Aang was able to detect that thing from a mile away. So Azula correctly realizes that she needs "a small elite team" that can sneak anywhere and get the job done. Soon Azula recruits acrobat Ty Lee and Mai who throws knives for the job. The hunt is on.

7 7 The best lightning bender

Azula is not the only one who sees a beam that bends. Iroh can bend it too (and later learned to redirect it), and seven decades later, Mako also proves to be an excellent lighting bender.

But, as with her doubled fire, Azula goes one step further. The princess can bend it with extraordinary skill and power, and she almost killed Aang with it, and thus, almost ended the Avatar Cycle forever. Fortunately for the world, Katara's healing water repaired the damage enough for Aang to recover and resume his search. That was close!

6 6 She has an insecure side

Almost anyone who knows Princess Azula will see her proud, arrogant, and trusting side, and even her allies may fear her for it. But deep down, Azula is a teenager like any other, and shows her most vulnerable side during a house party on Ember Island.

There, away from the fields or the battlefield, Azula is just another girl, and she is a horrible coquette. She really wants to meet and impress the children, but her clumsy bragging isn't going well. At least Ty Lee tried to train her a little. Azula isn't excited about her cold relationship with her mother, Ursa, either, but more on that later.

5 5 A gift for the dramatic

Azula needs to act harshly to impress her allies and enemies alike, but it's clear that she enjoys this and not just for appearances. During a beach vacation, Azula is invited to play a round of volleyball with the other teens, but she manages to turn that into a life and death game! She sets the net on fire and blows up an opposing girl's bad ankle to secure victory, and brags pretty loud about it. This about "graceful loser, humble winner". And don't forget the time when Azula burned down Ty Lee's safety net during a circus.

4 4 Flaunting his superiority

As an extension of her love for drama, Azula never fails to show how superior she is (or feels) compared to others. At the end of Season 2, Azula infiltrates the walled city of Ba Sing Se, and takes command of the Dai Li just below Long Feng's feet.

Later, when the outline is complete, Long Feng kneels down and admits "You beat me at my own game." But Azula not only agrees; she says "don't get your hopes up. You were never a player." That must hurt.

3 She is about to lose him

Azula has a lot on her plate as a princess and the main hunter of the Avatar. For the most part, Azula has the mental fortitude to juggle her many responsibilities, but things come back later.

Zuko has completely deserted next to the Avatar and, in the Boiling Rock prison, Mai and Ty Lee turn against Azula at the last moment to secure the escape of Zuko and Sokka. Azula is shocked, then furious, then secretly devastated. It combines all of this betrayal with mounting pressure to act and deepening resentment against her mother, and it's clear how Azula finally lost it.

2 Azula and acrobatics

While Azula is not the skilled acrobat Ty Lee is, Azula is still an expert acrobat in her own way. She uses this to great effect in combat, moving delicately and finding the correct angle for the attack. This also makes it easier for you to evade attacks and maneuver across the battlefield.

one Azula and Ursa

While Ursa adored her son Zuko, things were different when it came to mother and daughter. Ursa was deeply disturbed by the constant teasing, teasing, intrigue, and general cruelty of young Azula, and Ursa scolded her every time. But Azula did not learn her lesson. She resented her mother more and more, and instead consoled herself with her father's bottomless admiration for her.

Ursa reappeared as a hallucination later when a hysterical Azula heard this imaginary mother saying "I love you". However, Azula took this as a mockery and broke the mirror where this imaginary Osa appeared.

