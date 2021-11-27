What is the expected release date for Avatar 2The movie Avatar 2 is coming out. It will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, and VOD. The release date for the USA will be announced soon, but it will come out in theaters on Friday, December 16th, 2022.
What is the expected plot of Avatar 2?James Cameron has given some hints about the sequels. He said that a lot of them will happen underwater and there is a lot of waterwork in Avatar 2 and 3, so we can expect more in 4 and 5. Recently, the second Avatar movie star Stephen Lang said that fans will enjoy the movies. He told Entertainment Weekly that it is a beautiful world that Cameron has created. The people who work with me are committed to the vision of the event. They bring so many things with them, like actors and caterers. I am excited about this event too because it has been in my life for a long time. In May last year, 20th Century Studios released a picture of the cast doing some work in a water tank. The director said that this was important and it showed. A sequel is a story. To do this, we need to make it be a new adventure and not part of the story that we already told. “Each movie is its standalone movie that we would want to see,” producer Jon Landau told Collider. “You don’t need to watch the first Avatar movie to see the second Avatar movie. It has its conclusion.”Later, Landau also revealed that Avatar 2 is a story about a family. “This is the story of the Sully family. They must do something to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water.” The Avatar sequels will have three children. They are Neteyam, Lo’ak and Tuktirey.Other things are not yet decided, but we expect more information to come out as we get closer to the release date. You can find out more by looking here or by buying the DVD or BluRay of the first Avatar film on Amazon.
What is the star cast of Avatar 2?Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, a former human who fell in love with Neytiri and befriended the Na’vi after becoming a part of the Avatar Program
- Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, daughter to the previous clan chief, future Tsahìk of the clan, and mate to Jake Sully.
- CCH Pounder as Mo’at, the Omaticaya’s spiritual leader and Neytiri’s mother.
- Cliff Curtis as Tonowari, the leader of the reef people clan of Metkayina.
- Jamie Flatters as Neteyam, Jake and Neytiri’s first son and oldest child.
- Britain Dalton as Lo’ak, Jake and Neytiri’s second son.
- Trinity Bliss as Tuktirey (“Tuk”), Jake and Neytiri’s eight-year-old daughter, and their youngest child.
- Bailey Bass as Tsireya (“Reya”), a graceful and strong free-diver of the Metkayina.
- Filip Geljo as Aonung, a young male hunter and free-diver of the Metkayina.
- Duane Evans Jr. as Rotxo, a young male hunter and free-diver of the Metkayina.
- Kate Winslet as Ronal, a free-diver of the Metkayina.
