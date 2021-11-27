What is the expected release date for Avatar 2

Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, daughter to the previous clan chief, future Tsahìk of the clan, and mate to Jake Sully.

CCH Pounder as Mo’at, the Omaticaya’s spiritual leader and Neytiri’s mother.

Cliff Curtis as Tonowari, the leader of the reef people clan of Metkayina.

Jamie Flatters as Neteyam, Jake and Neytiri’s first son and oldest child.

Britain Dalton as Lo’ak, Jake and Neytiri’s second son.

Trinity Bliss as Tuktirey (“Tuk”), Jake and Neytiri’s eight-year-old daughter, and their youngest child.

Bailey Bass as Tsireya (“Reya”), a graceful and strong free-diver of the Metkayina.

Filip Geljo as Aonung, a young male hunter and free-diver of the Metkayina.

Duane Evans Jr. as Rotxo, a young male hunter and free-diver of the Metkayina.

Kate Winslet as Ronal, a free-diver of the Metkayina.

The next movie in the Avatar series will be Avatar 2. James Cameron will direct it and 20th Century Studios will produce it. The second film in the Avatar franchise is coming out. It will be made by James Cameron and John Landau. Josh Friedman was originally writing it, but now many people are writing the movie (including James Cameron). They are still not sure who will get credited for what. In the new movie, people who were in the last movie are coming back. They will play the same roles. There are also new people in this movie. People who were not in the first one are now coming to watch. Cameron said he wanted to make sequels to Avatar if it was successful. After the first movie came out, he announced that there will be two more movies, with the second one coming out in 2014. However, the development of three more sequels and also new technology to film underwater has created a problem. The crew needs more time, so it is taking longer to do things like writing and pre-production.The movie Avatar 2 is coming out. It will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, and VOD. The release date for the USA will be announced soon, but it will come out in theaters on Friday, December 16th, 2022.James Cameron has given some hints about the sequels. He said that a lot of them will happen underwater and there is a lot of waterwork in Avatar 2 and 3, so we can expect more in 4 and 5. Recently, the second Avatar movie star Stephen Lang said that fans will enjoy the movies. He told Entertainment Weekly that it is a beautiful world that Cameron has created. The people who work with me are committed to the vision of the event. They bring so many things with them, like actors and caterers. I am excited about this event too because it has been in my life for a long time. In May last year, 20th Century Studios released a picture of the cast doing some work in a water tank. The director said that this was important and it showed. A sequel is a story. To do this, we need to make it be a new adventure and not part of the story that we already told. “Each movie is its standalone movie that we would want to see,” producer Jon Landau told Collider. “You don’t need to watch the first Avatar movie to see the second Avatar movie. It has its conclusion.”Later, Landau also revealed that Avatar 2 is a story about a family.“This is the story of the Sully family. They must do something to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water.” The Avatar sequels will have three children. They are Neteyam, Lo’ak and Tuktirey.Other things are not yet decided, but we expect more information to come out as we get closer to the release date. You can find out more by looking here or by buying the DVD or BluRay of the first Avatar film on Amazon.Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, a former human who fell in love with Neytiri and befriended the Na’vi after becoming a part of the Avatar Programmusic.