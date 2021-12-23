Avatar Season 2 is the continuation of Avatar. It is an American epic science fiction film directed by James Cameron and produced by 20th Century Studios. The movie was released in 2009 and became a worldwide blockbuster. Avatar Season Two is a fantastic continuation of Avatar. If you’re a fan of the first season, or even if you’re getting into Avatar, Avatar Season Two is definitely worth watching. It has all the excitement and adventure that made Avatar so famous, as well as some new characters and storylines that will keep you entertained from beginning to end. So don’t miss out on Avatar Season Two! It’s sure to be one of the most epic sequels yet.

What’s about Avatar?

The story picks up after the events of the first season. Jake Sully has been permanently transformed into a Navi Avatar. He’s fully aware of everything his Avatar body is doing, but he has no control over it. People call him the “Toruk Makto” or ‘the Dragon-Rider.’ More Avatar program soldiers have joined Team Avatar and want to help fight against the RDA company on Pandora.

They also have a new Avatar named Trudy, part of the Avatar program. She was born on Pandora and will play an important role throughout this season as she tries to convince people about how wrong it is for humans to occupy their planet. The RDA company has been defeated, but they’re still around and trying to develop another strategy that could get them back into power to continue mining unobtanium from Pandora’s core. Some local tribes are starting the war against each other due to greed over mineral deposits found underneath where one tribe lives. In contrast, others want nothing more than peace between all Navi clans (they don’t see things such as money or materialistic objects).

In the #Avatar sequels, you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world. Check out these brand new concept art pieces for a sneak peek at what’s to come. pic.twitter.com/bfZPWVa7XZ — Avatar (@officialavatar) January 7, 2020

Behind Avatar 2

Behind the making of this blockbuster movie, many cast members are involved. Avatar was directed and written by James Cameron. Avatar stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, and Sigourney Weaver. Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Britain Dalton are a few of the many other actors of this incredible movie.

When is Avatar 2 releasing?

Avatar 2 will finally hit the screens on December 16, 2022. After much delay due to a health crisis, the movie is finally done.

Legacy of Avatar

Avatar has won various awards such as the Golden Globe Awards for Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Director, and more recently, multiple Oscar nominations 2016, including Visual Effects, Production design; Sound editing; Art Direction-Set Decoration; Cinematography; Makeup & Hairstyling; and Sound Mixing. Avatar is one of the most successful films ever made, and its sequels Avatar 2 is also going to make viewers crazy.

Why must you watch Avatar and Avatar 2?

Both the movies are phenomenal, with the top storyline. The animation of the movie is mind-blowing. Avatar combines many genres such as action, adventure, and science fiction. Avatar certainly deserves your time! The Avatar sequels are better with more advanced visual effects and production design. The storyline is much more complex and exciting than the first movie. Sound editing, art direction-set decoration, cinematography, makeup & hairstyling, and sound mixing are all done exceptionally well in Avatar. I would highly recommend watching Avatar if you have not seen them yet! They are definitely worth your time! If you’re looking for an epic sequel to enhance your storyline, then Avatar is perfect for you! With stunning visuals and an intriguing plotline, this movie will keep you entertained from beginning to end. So be sure to check Avatar out ASAP!