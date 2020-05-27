Avatar: The Last Airbender comes to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A few Avatar: The Last Airbender fans have recreated the Spirit Oasis in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, just as the show is being caught on Netflix.

Reddit users have once again recreated elements of a beloved television show on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, in this case the classic Nickelodeon Avatar, the last airbender. With the hit cartoon beginning to air on Netflix a couple of weeks ago, fans are homesick for the adventures of Avatar Aang and his friends as they battle to master the Four Elements of Air, Water, Earth and Fire to save the world from the evil one. Fire Nation army of the fearsome Fire Lord Ozai.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons & # 39; Deep customization tools allow players to create new outfits for their in-game avatars and even terraform the game's island setup, each of which has spawned a series of creative tributes to other popular works and even figures from the real life. These range from redoing the Cartoon Network intro sequence Courage the Cowardly Dog even build an island in the shape of the face of legendary actor Danny Devito. Even the official Twitter page for the late 2000s MTV reality show Jersey Shore he actually used the game to recreate iconic moments from the show. Meanwhile, some New Horizons Players have opted for in-game tributes that are slightly less outrageous, but no less impressive.

Several Reddit users have recently posted screenshots of their New Horizons-created tributes to Avatar, the last airbender about him Animal crossing subreddit over the past week, particularly those that refer to the Spirit Oasis of the Northern Water Tribe since the end of the show's first season, which is very likely a good number of viewers are stuck with right now. Shdycnnn recreated a scene where main character Aang meditated on the secluded pond at night, illni recreated the entire location, and demonica12 posted a screenshot of her Katara-inspired character happily strolling amidst her own interpretation of the oasis. Take a look at all the posts below:

Fondly remembered for her friendly characters and surprisingly deep themes of fate, prejudice, and war, Avatar, the last airbender ran for three seasons on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008, spawning a series of linked comics and even the four-season sequel series, The Legend of Korra. A live-action Netflix adaptation was announced in 2018, one that will hopefully avoid the mistakes that happened in the 2010 M. Night Shyamalan film, which notoriously mispronounced the key character names and whitewashed the ethnically diverse cast of the source material. .

With this new show on the horizon and the original cartoon now available to watch on Netflix, these recreations of fans of the iconic Spirit Oasis of Avatar, the last airbender It couldn't have come at a better time. It's always impressive to see what people come up with using authoring tools in games like Animal crossing, And these Redditors jobs are no different. Players will likely not gain any elemental powers if they visit their islands in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but they are still good samples of skill and creativity anyway.

