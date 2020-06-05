Avatar: The Last Airbender – Toph’s 10 Most Badass Scenes, Ranked

the Nickelodeon Serie Avatar, the last airbender It was recently released on Netflix, sparking waves of nostalgia, seeing emotional binges, and falling in love with Prince Zuko. Seeing the show's many expert benders is something that never really goes out of style for longtime fans. One of the best benders in the entire series is arguably Aang's Master of Earth Control, Toph Beifong.

Not only is she the greatest Master of Earth of all time, but she is also the inventor of Metalbending, teacher of the Avatar, and champion of Earth Rumble Six. Toph is definitely a tough guy in her own right. These are some of his best scenes, classified.

10 Lie detection

One of Toph's skills that is often overlooked is her ability to sense whether or not someone is lying because of her breathing and heartbeat. She first shows this in the episode "Lake Laogai", when Team Avatar has a second encounter with Jet and is not sure if they can trust him.

As Jet makes his case, Toph presses his hand against the wall he's standing against and assures the gang that he's telling the truth. While this scene lacks fighting and flying rocks, it shows just how powerful Earthbending has made Toph feel.

9 9 Library

When Team Avatar finds a giant underground library, Toph chooses to remain on the surface with Appa. When the library begins to sink, Toph uses her Earth Control to grab the top of the library and prevent it from sinking. This is a highly underrated scene considering the skill and strength it must have had. The library is not only huge, but Toph only has a small part of the building to grab.

In addition to this, Toph is in an environment surrounded by sand, which means that she can barely see and has a less stable base than normal earth. Although Toph cannot avoid capturing Appa, she is the only reason that Aang, Sokka, and Katara manage to make it out of the library alive.

8 Learn Badgermoles Earth Control

In "The Firebending Masters", Zuko and Aang seek to learn Firebending from the original source. They decide to do this after Toph explains that she learned Earthbending from Badgermoles, who were the first Earthbenders. In a flashback, a very young Toph encounters these large blind creatures while hiding in a cave.

Then he is able to learn Earthbending from the Badgermoles, "not only as a martial art, but as an extension of his senses." This scene shows that Toph not only learned Earthbending at an incredibly young age, but that her Earthbending is as authentic as it sounds.

7 7 The Boulder Vs The Blind Bandit

The first time Toph is seen in the series it doesn't disappoint. Aang, Sokka, and Katara go to an underground Earth Control tournament hoping to find Aang as a teacher. While Sokka is initially ecstatic by The Boulder's fighting skills, the gang sees Toph pull it out in just two moves and defend her champion title.

They also realize that Toph is blind, and Aang remembers Bumi's advice to find an Earth Control master who "listen and wait." Although this scene is an epic introduction to Toph, it's lower down the list because the fight ends so fast.

6 6 Laogai lake

Something about a fight scene with multiple Earthbenders is so satisfying to watch. When Team Avatar infiltrates Dai Li's underground headquarters in an attempt to find Appa, they face a battalion of Dai Li's agents.

The fact that Toph can come face to face with the Dai Li, who are highly trained benders living in the capital of the Earth Kingdom, truly attests to their ability. Not to mention the fact that he's only 12 years old and fighting adult males.

5 5 Bursting into the Palace of the Earth King

This is a general fighting scene for the entire Team Avatar, but Toph is especially in her element. This is another instance of Toph proving herself to be an upper Earth Master. Her teamwork with Aang is also really impressive.

They work together to create a shield for Appa and Earthbend the rest of the team on the palace walls. However, the roughest part has to be when he changes the huge palace stairs into a giant slide as the rocks of the Earth King's guards whistle by his side.

4 4 Metal armor

During Sozin's comet, Sokka, Suki, and Toph are tasked with shooting down a fleet of Fire Nation aircraft. After entering one of the ships, Toph Metal folds an armor around his body.

Then, single-handedly, he launches himself onto the ship's bridge and easily draws the crew of the Firebenders from within. Metal bending in combat is not seen enough in Avatar, making it especially surprising when Toph pulls out the big guns.

3 Teaching the Avatar

In "Bitter Work", Aang begins his Earth Control training with Toph. The training scene shows how tough Toph really is, both as a teacher and as a person. Although it may seem rude and rude at times, there is a method to its madness.

Toph teaches Aang that the Earth Masters must face things head on and stand firm. He also charges Aang in a rock suit, which is quite scary.

2 Toph Vs Earth Rumble Six Fighters

When Xang Fu and the other underground earthmasters hold Aang captive, Toph comes to the rescue. This scene especially shows how unique Toph's Earth Control style is and how he uses it to his advantage.

She creates a dust cloud to fight her opponents so that she is the only one who is fully aware of her surroundings. Then listen and wait for the right moment to attack. This is the scene that made Master Yu say, "She is the greatest Earth Master I have ever seen."

one Invent Metalbending

It should come as no surprise that this scene tops the list. Xin Fu and Master Yu are foolish enough to think that they have Toph inside a metal cage. However, it is able to feel the small amounts of earth inside the metal to not only come out of its cage, but also invent a whole new subset of Earth Control. S

She then throws Xin Fu and Master Yu back to the cage she was trapped in and bends a large wave of earth to help her return to Team Avatar. Toph, you rule.

