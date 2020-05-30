Avelumab offers hope after chemotherapy to women with rare tumors







Some women with gestational trophoblastic tumors (GTT), a rare type of cancer that develops in the placenta during pregnancy, respond to immunotherapy when they are resistant to single chemotherapy, French researchers report.

The finding comes from the TROPHIMMUN phase 2 trial with the anti-programmed drug death ligand 1 (PD-L1) avelumab (Bavencio, Merck / Pfizer).

The study will be presented at the plenary session of the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which was held virtually due to the pandemic.

A look at the results was given at a pre-meeting press conference by lead author Benoit You, MD, PhD, Lyon Research Center for Treatments in Oncology and Hematology, France.

The trial, conducted in collaboration with the French Center for Gestational Trophoblastic Disease, involved 15 women with GTT who received immunotherapy after progression of single-agent chemotherapy.

Eight of the 15 women (53%) achieved normalization of levels of human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), which is used as a biomarker of activity in GTT.

Also, one of these women had a normal pregnancy 1 year after stopping avelumab and gave birth to a healthy baby.

This is the first report of a normal pregnancy after healing a tumor with immunotherapy, which is "reassuring" in terms of the impact of the treatment on fertility, she said.

"This proof-of-concept study shows that avelumab immunotherapy treatment works against these tumors when resistance to single-agent chemotherapy develops," he said.

He added that "tolerance to medications was much better with avelumab than with chemotherapy."

Although he cautioned that "more evidence is needed before changing clinical practice," he said the results are "very promising" and suggest that the drug may prevent patients with chemoresistant disease from experiencing the "severe toxicity of chemotherapy combinations."

In fact, during the press conference, he estimated that in his study, a third of patients could "escape toxic polychemotherapy because they were successfully treated with avelumab."

Howard A. Burris III, MD, president of ASCO, commented that, "Given these promising results, as well as reduced toxicity compared to chemotherapy, avelumab deserves further investigation as a potential treatment for these patients."

Approached for comment, Konstantin Zakashansky, MD, director of gynecologic oncology at Mount Sinai West, New York, said "it was not surprising" that avelumab was effective as there have been a number of studies involving the PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck).

He would like to see "detailed information on what primary therapy" these patients received, as "only about 10%" of patients eligible for single-agent chemotherapy will need polychemotherapy to achieve remission.

Furthermore, because the response rates with polychemotherapy are "close to 100% … the 53% remission rates observed in this non-randomized study of low-risk patients do not appear acceptable."

He said "more information is needed" to evaluate the approach and determine if "there may be any promising way" to include avelumab in the GTT management scheme, "given its demonstrable monotherapeutic efficacy and favorable side effect profile."

Zakashansky added that the current analysis "provides an important contribution, demonstrating the concept of PD-L1 targeting" in GTT patients.

Study details

GTTs are characterized by high levels of hCG in the blood during disease activity, he explained.

In low-risk disease, the preferred approach is single-agent chemotherapy, and polychemotherapy is used in high-risk disease. Although chemotherapy is associated with "a high cure, it is also associated with significant toxicity," he emphasized.

Furthermore, most tumors relapse within 6 months of stopping treatment.

However, PD-L1 is also known to be overexpressed in GTT, offering "a strong reason" to evaluate avelumab immunotherapy in these patients.

You explained that such overexpression may be necessary in pregnancy to provide "a type of immune tolerance" for the baby, which is half derived from the father's genes. Conversely, this may also allow GTT to be tolerated.

For the study, the team recruited patients with GTT resistant to single-agent chemotherapy. Participants were given intravenous avelumab every 2 weeks until hCG levels returned to normal, followed by three additional cycles.

Of 17 patients recruited for 2 years, 15 were treated and could be evaluated. The median age was 34 years, and 47% had stage 3 metastatic disease.

All patients had progressed on methotrexate, and one also received actinomycin-D.

At the 29-month follow-up, eight (53%) of the women had achieved normalization of hCG levels, allowing the drug to be discontinued.

Since they did not relapse later, even though they no longer received avelumab, they could be considered "potentially cured," he said.

The remaining seven patients (47%) were resistant to avelumab and were treated with chemotherapy, with or without surgery.

You reported that the tolerability of the drug was "very satisfactory", with no dose reduction or delay due to toxicity.

Adverse events, including fatigue (33%), nausea / vomiting (33%), and infusion-related reactions (27%), were mild or moderate, and 93% of patients had grade 1/2 events. There were no serious adverse events and no patient has died.

However, he noted that three patients developed thyroid disorders after treatment.

During the press conference, you said that researchers will carry out translational research to better understand why some patients responded well and others did not.

They are also currently conducting a phase 1/2 trial, TROPHAMET, to assess the efficacy of methotrexate and avelumab in the first-line environment, before resistance can occur.

"With methotrexate, we estimate that we can cure 70% of patients," he said. "What we hope is that, with the combination with avelumab, we can cure 95% of the patients."

The study was funded by Merck Serono / Pfizer. You have reported that you have a consulting or advisory role for Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Clovis Oncology, ECS progastrin, GSK, LEK, Novartis, Roche / Genentech, Tesaro; receiving research funds from Merck Serono, Roche / Genentech; and receive reimbursement for travel, accommodation and expenses from AstraZeneca, Bayer, BMS, MSD Oncology and Roche / Genentech. Burris III has reported employment at HCA Healthcare / Sarah Cannon; performing a consulting or advisory role for AstraZeneca, Forma Therapeutics, Celgene, Incyte; and receiving research funding from Roche / Genentech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Incyte, AstraZeneca, MedImmune, MacroGenics, Novartis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Lilly, Seattle Genetics, Merck, Agios, Jounce Therapeutics, Moderna Therapeutics, CytomX Therapeutics, GSK, Verastem, Tesaro, Millennium, BioMed Valley Discoveries, TG Therapeutics, Vertex, eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Janssen, Gilead Sciences, BioAtla, CicloMed, Harpoon Therapeutics, Arch, Arvinas, Revolution Medicines, Array BioPharma, Bayer, BIND, Kymab, miRNA Therapeutics, Pfizer Expert Testimony , and Novartis

ASCO 2020. Summary LBA6008.

