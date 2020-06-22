Avis Investors Try Harder: Shares Soar During Hertz Bankruptcy

But are Avis bulls right to be so optimistic, or worries about a second wave will finally blow air out of the tires of this stock?

Some analysts expect Avis, which also owns car rental company Budget and car rental service Zipcar, to avoid Hertz's fate.

For one, Avis ( CAR ) does not appear to have the same immediate risk of entering Chapter 11 as heavily indebted Hertz ( HTZ ) did.

Avis said in its first-quarter earnings report in early May that it has liquidity of $ 1.6 billion, which should be "adequate … for the balance of 2020 and 2021."

Additionally, Avis could sell some of the idle used cars at airports to raise even more cash, says Michael Millman, an analyst at Millman Research Associates.

Millman noted in a report this month that "used car prices have strengthened considerably in July," which could lead to "a pleasant surprise" for Avis' earnings in the second quarter.

He added that Avis, like its private competitor Enterprise, "is having some success taking part in Hertz's contracted businesses. This includes leisure and corporate businesses."

Family road trips could boost Avis

Avis can also take advantage of consumers who take longer trips by car instead of flying, Millman said. "This could allow the company to add a mileage charge to these rentals," he said.

Still, even analyst Frank Curzio, founder and CEO of Curzio Research, believes the rest of this year will be challenging.

"Renting a car is safer in today's environment, where everyone wants to avoid the crowds. Avis' business is likely to struggle in 2020, but that is expected," Curzio said in a report. "Sales and profits will rebound sharply in 2021 as the blockades end and millions of people start traveling again."

However, there are signs that international consumers are choosing car rental instead of public transportation due to persistent concerns about Covid-19, Curzio added. That could bode well for Avis, which generated nearly 30% of its first-quarter revenue from outside the US. USA

What gives Avis a head start is a management team that has done a great job of cutting costs and extending its debt due dates to 2023, Curzio said. That gives him a financial buffer that Hertz lacked.

Analysts are also hopeful that Avis' new leadership can lead the company to a brighter future. Avis announced last week that it would appoint Joe Ferraro, a 40-year veteran of the company who had been its interim boss since December, as its permanent CEO.

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka said in a report after the news that Ferraro is "the right executive to guide (Avis) through an unprecedented decline in travel volumes," adding that "what the company is an experienced industry veteran. "