Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what’s happening in the world as it unfolds.
- 1 Avlon: The Trump campaign’s Russia connections were real
- 2 Politics of the Day (15 Videos)
- 2.1 Avlon: The Trump campaign’s Russia connections were real
- 2.2 Trump slams mail-in voting while signing his mail-in ballot
- 2.3 Lifelong Republican Charlie Dent will vote for Biden. Here’s why
- 2.4 President Trump urges boycott of tires he uses
- 2.5 Ex-DHS official: Trump thought tear gassing migrants was policy
- 2.6 Democrat roll call officially nominates Joe Biden for president
- 2.7 Poll: Majority of Americans embarrassed by US pandemic response
- 2.8 Parkland father: This is what Joe Biden taught me
- 2.9 Sen. Warren says she’s with Biden ‘all the way’
- 2.10 Cillizza: McCain video a hit, AOC a miss for DNC
- 2.11 DNC releases emotional video of McCain
- 2.12 Former Trump official backing Biden says others will speak out
- 2.13 Trump attacks Michelle Obama after her scathing speech
- 2.14 Biden was elected in 1972. Then this moment changed his life
- 2.15 Trump sows doubts about validity of election. CNN fact checks
- 2.16 ‘It’s up to us.’ Michelle Obama’s emotional call to action
Contents
JUST WATCHED
Avlon: The Trump campaign’s Russia connections were real
MUST WATCH
The Senate Intelligence Committee released the most comprehensive and meticulous examination to date explaining how Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election and the Trump campaign welcomed the foreign adversary’s help. CNN’s John Avlon breaks down this information.
Politics of the Day (15 Videos)
See More
New Day
The Senate Intelligence Committee released the most comprehensive and meticulous examination to date explaining how Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election and the Trump campaign welcomed the foreign adversary’s help. CNN’s John Avlon breaks down this information.